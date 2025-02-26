The Boys season 5 will stage the Supernatural reunion we've all been waiting for

With The Boys season 5 being the last, there are naturally a few fan wishes. One of the things we wanted to see was a certain Supernatural reunion.

That wish is coming true! There’s the Supernatural team-up that is sure to bring new fans to the series and an interest in a Supernatural reboot or revival once more.

The Boys is no stranger to Supernatural reunions. There have also been a few Timeless reunions. That’s what you get when Eric Kripke created all three shows, and he loves working with actors he likes from other productions. It just took time to make schedules work for this particular reunion. He did say that a certain actor coming into the show was "the Pokémon I haven’t collected yet."

Jensen Ackles will return in The Boys season 5

Jensen Ackles joined the cast of The Boys in season 3 as Soldier Boy. While the character is vastly different from the one in the graphic novels, we all wanted to see how Ackles would bring him to life. And fans of the show were (mostly, because I can’t speak for all) not disappointed.

Soldier Boy was put on ice at the end of season 3, but the end of the fourth season made it clear that he would be back. With The Boys season 5 being the last, there is the need to tie up a few loose ends, and that means dealing with Homelander. Is Soldier Boy the answer to this narcissistic psychopathic killer?

He may need help.

It’s an epic Supernatural reunion

That help could come in the form of Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. In a video shared on social media, we see Jensen calling for Jared in the classic way, “We have some work to do.” Jared jumped on camera to say that he’ll call Misha, and then, with Baby in the background showing off the Devil’s Trap, he repeated “We’ve got some work to do.”

Poor Misha probably has no idea what he’s getting himself into. He’s agreeing to the work, just as Castiel would, but he ended the video asking what that work is.

There are no words on the characters the two Supernatural vets will play.

While it does seem a shame that this is only happening in the final season, there is always a potential to bring all three back in other shows. Gen V is still ongoing, and that likely has a five-season run judging by the way Eric Kripke likes to plan things out. Then there’s the prequel series starring Ackles and Aya Cash. Depending on the characters Padalecki and Collins play, you just never know if they’ve been around for a while.

It would be nice to find a way to have them team up with Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character in some sort of way. That's a little trickier considering he's a figment of Butcher's imagination, but he was once alive! Or how about Robert Singer in The Boys?

The Boys season 5 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but you can catch up on all four current seasons on Prime Video.