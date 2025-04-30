Jessica Biel runs from the killer truth in The Better Sister trailer

Looking for your next escape into a twisty page turner adapted as the next can't-miss binge-watch? Well, Prime Video has exactly what you're looking for in The Better Sister, the mystery thriller limited series starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. The eight-episode series drops all eight of its episodes on Thursday, May 29 and the streamer just gave us a first-look with the trailer.

Based on the novel of the same name by Alafair Burke, The Better Sister centers on powerful media executive Chloe Taylor (Jessica Biel) as she grapples with the murder of her husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and its impacts on their teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan). When her estranged sister Nicky Macintosh (Elizabeth Banks) returns by her side as the case goes wide and sparks media attention, the mystery further unravels with family secrets.

In Prime Video's synopsis for the series, it's teased that the "prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family," and if you have already read the bestseller, then you know who that suspect happens to be. If you haven't read the book, then the trailer adds a new layer of intrigue to this shocking thriller series that will have you hooked from episode to episode.

Prime Video releases electrifying The Better Sister trailer

Here's the scoop: Ethan is the leading suspect for the murder of his father, Adam, who was previously in a relationship with Nicky. Oh, and Nicky happens to be Ethan's biological mother. That's quite the complex family history to drudge up in the midst of a murder investigation, but the secrets wrapped up in this family sure give the players intriguing motives. In the trailer, Chloe even gets accused by Kim Dickens' detective character Nancy of stealing her sister's life. Ouch!

I haven't read the book, but I'm excited to dive into The Bitter Sister limited series to see who really killed Adam and what their connection is to the family. There are so many moving parts, like Chloe discovering his body, Nicky showing up after the murder (or did she?), Ethan getting the blame, and whatever might have happened between Chloe and Nicky in the past. What did happen between them and what caused Adam to have a relationship with both sisters?

Aside from setting up the narrative and building up suspense for the mystery, The Better Sister trailer also features some blink-and-you'll-miss-it clues that could either be red herrings or potential twists to take note of, like Nicky seemingly cleaning a blood stain on the floor, Chloe going for a run (they always run from the truth in thriller limited series!), and someone drowning in a pool. It's an effective trailer that gives you just enough to want to binge-watch every single episode!

The Better Sister premieres Thursday, May 29 on Prime Video.