Over a dozen new shows are coming to streaming in January 2025

If you're worried that it's the first month of the new year and there will be nothing to watch on television and streaming, don't be! There are over a dozen — very nearly two dozen and counting, actually! — shows premiering or returning to streaming in January 2025. And on top of the streaming exclusive series, all of our small screen faves will be back and streaming, too.

Our watch lists will be overflowing week after week with some of the most popular streaming series, including the highly anticipated comebacks of Severance, The Night Agent, and The Recruit, all of which return with their second seasons this month. In addition, exciting premieres of titles like The Pitt, Prime Target, and Paradise look to become the new favorites of the pack.

While there are handfuls of shows debuting right at the start of the year, everything from scripted series to reality shows to documentary series to animation, we're spotlighting just a few of the most essential shows that must be on your watch list. We're also sharing a longer list of the biggest new release shows coming throughout January 2025. Happy new year, and happy streaming!

The Pitt

The Pitt on Max | The Pitt on Max

Ever wondered what it's like to work a full 15-hour shift in a modern day emergency room? Well, Max's new procedural medical drama The Pitt dives right into the realities of the grind of saving lives. The series reteams the producers of NBC's long-running classic medical drama ER and its star Noah Wyle for fresh take on the genre for the streaming audience beginning on Jan. 9.

The 15-episode first season follows the characters in real time throughout their full workday, with each episode taking place in a single hour. That's a lot of drama to pack into 60 minutes, but the fast-paced environment of an emergency room lends itself to nonstop excitement. Clock in for your shift at The Pitt when the first two episodes arrive this month and the rest drop weekly.

The Traitors season 3

The Traitors - Season 3 | Euan Cherry/Peacock

Mark your calendars because a new season of The Traitor is coming to Peacock! The reality competition series has quickly become a new staple and watercooler show that everyone loves. Earlier this year, the show picked up three Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for host Alan Cumming.

For the uninitiated, The Traitors borrows its basic gameplay from the party game Mafia, wherein a group of Traitors attempt to eliminate the Faithfuls, while the Faithfuls are trying to sniff out the Traitors. It's all in the name of a cash prize. This season, 21 new contestants enter the game, including Wells Adams, Chrishell Stause, Dorinda Medley, Britney Haynes, and Tom Sandoval. Don't miss the season 3 premiere on Jan. 9 and the weekly airings thereafter. Beware of spoilers!

Severance season 2

It's been a long time coming (almost two years!), but Severance is finally back with a brand new season! The sci-fi psychological thriller from executive producer and director Ben Stiller was a huge hit upon its February 2022 debut on Apple TV+, even nabbing 14 Emmy nominations. Severance looks to replicate and build on its succes with the eagerly awaiting follow-up season.

If you were a fan from day one, then there's no way you're missing the show's big return on Jan. 17. But if you managed to miss it the first time around, it's an easy show to catch up on. And if it feels like your memories have been separated like Mark Scout's and you can't remember what happened in season 1, binge-watch the nine-episode first season before season 2 begins its weekly airing and ends in March. We should all fully expect Severance season 2 to dominate this year!

The Night Agent season 2

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 110 of The Night Agent | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Another long awaited return, The Night Agent kicks and punches back onto Netflix after nearly two years away. The second season follows the breakout sensation of the first season, which bowed in March 2023 to surprising numbers and so much worldwide fan adoration. Although Peter was supposed to take on his next mission in 2024, the strikes got in the way of his return.

The Night Agent season 2 finds Peter taking on his first mission as an official Night Action agent, but the stakes only get higher for our guy as he wades deeper into another winding conspiracy that causes him to question his trust of everyone around him. Even Rose! The new season includes new cast members Amanda Warren and Brittany Snow and releases in full (no parts!) on Jan. 23.

Episode 7. Leo Woodall in "Prime Target," premiering January 22, 2025 on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

More shows to stream in January 2025

Beyond the above four can't-miss shows, there are plenty more must watches arriving from the beginning of January to the very end, and this isn't even everything! There are plenty more hidden gems to discover on each streaming service, and that includes the surprises that they inevitably sprinkle in at whim, too! But these are just the biggest, most exciting shows that will hit all the top 10 rankings and everyone will be talking about.

The month holds lots of drama, having already kicked off with Netflix's latest Harlan Coben miniseries Missing You on New Year's Day. Look out for American Primeval, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Prime Target, and The Couple Next Door for some top-notch drama. Looking to laugh? Look no further than The Upshaws, Harlem, Mythic Quest, and Mo. The month's unscripted fare also includes Meghan Markle's new Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which features celebrity guests.

Check out the best streaming shows to keep on your radar this month:

Missing You — Jan. 1 (Netflix)

— Jan. 1 (Netflix) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season 2 — Jan. 5 (AMC+)

— Jan. 5 (AMC+) American Primeval — Jan. 9 (Netflix)

— Jan. 9 (Netflix) The Pitt — Jan. 9 (Max)

— Jan. 9 (Max) The Traitors season 3 — Jan. 9 (Peacock)

— Jan. 9 (Peacock) The Upshaws part 6 — Jan. 9 (Netflix)

— Jan. 9 (Netflix) Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Jan. 10 (Disney+)

— Jan. 10 (Disney+) With Love, Meghan — Jan. 15 (Netflix)

— Jan. 15 (Netflix) Castlevania: Nocturne — Jan. 16 (Netflix)

— Jan. 16 (Netflix) Harley Quinn season 5 — Jan. 16 (Max)

— Jan. 16 (Max) XO, Kitty season 2 — Jan. 16 (Netflix)

— Jan. 16 (Netflix) The Couple Next Door — Jan. 17 (Starz)

— Jan. 17 (Starz) Severance season 2 — Jan. 17 (Apple TV+)

— Jan. 17 (Apple TV+) Prime Target — Jan. 22 (Apple TV+)

— Jan. 22 (Apple TV+) Harlem season 3 — Jan. 23 (Amazon Prime Video)

— Jan. 23 (Amazon Prime Video) The Night Agent season 2 — Jan. 23 (Netflix)

— Jan. 23 (Netflix) Paradise — Jan. 28 (Hulu)

— Jan. 28 (Hulu) Mythic Quest season 4 — Jan. 29 (Apple TV+)

— Jan. 29 (Apple TV+) Mo season 2 — Jan. 30 (Netflix)

— Jan. 30 (Netflix) The Recruit season 2 — Jan. 30 (Netflix)

— Jan. 30 (Netflix) The Snow Girl season 2 — Jan. 31 (Netflix)

What will you be streaming this month?