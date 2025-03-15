Jon Hamm steals from the rich to give to himself in Your Friends and Neighbors trailer

This is no Robin Hood tale where the main character steals from the rich to the poor. Instead, Jon Hamm is back in a fun new TV show on Apple TV+ where his character, Coop, steals for himself. The first trailer has been released forYour Friends and Neighbors, and it looks like a blast!

Since his breakout as Don Draper in Mad Men, Hamm has become a go-to face for television. The Emmy winner has graced shows like Good Omens, Legion, The Morning Show and most recently the first season of Landman. Now, he’s finally getting another headline leading role in what looks like a fun dark comedy the streamer.

Your Friends and Neighbors premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 with the first two episode's on Apple TV+. After that, one new installment of the 9-episode season will be released each week until the finale on May 30. It's still about a month away, but we already have a peek at what to expect. Check out the trailer below.

The Your Friends and Neighbors trailer sets up the plot with Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a divorced hedge fund manager who enjoys his rich lifestyle. That takes a big blow when he’s fired (in a hot tub no less) and his high-living life catches up to him. He has six months before he’s bankrupt but refuses to do the logical thing and cut down on his rich living.

As he hangs around his affluent enclave, it hits Coop that everyone else in his neighborhood has so many expensive items like jewelry, watches, and purses that they’ll barely even miss. So, he starts robbing his own friends and sells the wares off at a pawn shop to make ends meet.

The series shows Coop slowly becoming more into his late-night thefts and upping the ante for artwork. He notes that no one would ever suspect him of doing this and even gets a thrill out of it. But as one might expect, it starts getting tough with people suspicious how he’s able to maintain his lifestyle, as the video sees him running away from police.

Courtesy: Apple TV

Hamm seems in fine form with this property as Coop has to handle not just this criminal life but trying to keep on good terms with his ex-wife (Amanda Peet), a new lover (Olivia Munn) and reconnect with his estranged kids. It’s a role Hamm seems suited for with Coop having Don-like shades of self-destruction and obsessed with being seen as a success above all else.

The cast also includes Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan. It seems Apple TV+ is high on the show as they’ve already given it a second season renewal before the first season even premieres.

Apple TV+ is very successful at these types of dramedies as the series will balance the dark comedy of Hamm as a rich thief with his personal problems and some thrills involving Coop trying to stay a step ahead of the law. That makes Your Friends and Neighbors another must-watch Apple TV+ show and Hamm’s presence sparks it more. We can't wait!

Your Friends and Neighbors premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 on Apple TV+.