Taylor Sheridan's latest hit series finally lands season 2 renewal at Paramount+

Get ready for more Taylor Sheridan as Paramount+ just renewed his latest show and with a big addition to the cast. Landman season 2 is officially happening!

Landman season 2 is coming

Sheridan has become a go-to producer for the streaming service. That’s thanks to the monster success of his hit Yellowstone and its spinoffs as well as series like Lawman: Bass Reeves. It’s no wonder the streamer wants to keep working with him.

That popularity also includes Landman, which premiered on Paramount+ in November of 2024. It stars Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, an agent navigating the world of Texas oil fields, trying to handle conflicts between the companies and farmers, rivals, environmentalists, politicians and more.

Per TVLine, the show has earned a second season renewal, but there is no release date yet. It was a huge success viewership wise, with 35 million global streaming viewers for its premiere (based on Average Minute Audience and including CTV viewing). It delivered the most-watched global premiere and finale of any series in the streamer’s history, the news outlet reports. In a statement, Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, praised the drama series:

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth. The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the No. 2 SVOD in the U.S. for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin.”

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 4 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

What might happen in the second season on Paramount+?

TVLine also shared the news that Andy Garcia will be joining Landman season 2 as a series regular. We first met the character, cartel boss Gallino, in the finale of the first season. He and Norris clashed, with Norris saying that if the cartels caused trouble, the oil CEOs would get the DEA involved. Gallino let Norris escape with the hint that they have a common enemy yet clearly issues between them.

Season 2 will probably play on that, as well as the fight for control of Monty’s company as he left Tommy in charge as President even though he’s not happy with that. Tommy will likely be fighting others to keep up Monty’s vision, while some may want the money. There's also more fallout from the death of oil CEO Monty (John Hamm).

That’s fodder for plenty of drama and it's likely that season 2 will add more cast members to the proceedings. It’s likely it won’t premiere until later in 2025 or early 2026, yet Landman’s return means Sheridan’s influence over TV continues. And we agree with it!

The show boasted other great cast members including Ali Larter as Norris’ ex-wife alongside Demi Moore, Jacob Lofland, Colm Feore, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chavez and Mark Collie.

Landman Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+.