Jon Stewart isn't saying goodbye to The Daily Show just yet
In some surprising news, long-time host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Jon Stewart, actually isn't going anywhere! He's sticking around the nightly talk show for longer than he'd planned which means it's not goodbye just yet.
The popular talk show host first left The Daily Show back in 2015 after being there for 16 years. Following his departure, he went on to do standup comedy, as well as provide programming for HBO and Apple TV+. Then in 2022 when his successor Trevor Noah announced he would be leaving the show, Stewart came back to host on Monday nights and shared he'd only be around until after the U.S. presidential elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Well, now that's changed.
According to TVLine, Stewart has signed on with Comedy Central to continue hosting The Daily Show on Mondays through December 2025. That's much longer than anticipated! That's almost one year more than when he had planned to leave. And for me, this is great news!
Stewart was such an integral part of the late-night talk show and is really good at his job. He's really popular overall, and viewers love him. That's why I'm not surprised that Comedy Central and the show itself are happy to keep him around for a little longer. Especially since they never found a full-time host and have instead been rotating hosts each day of the week. Which honestly, is working. I don't mind it.
Stewart, as well as The Daily Show News Team, will be hosting a live election night special called Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now. The hour-long program will feature results from the seven swing states with analysis, commentary, interviews, and "tips on surviving the post-election breakdown of society," per the synopsis. This will air on Tuesday, Nov. 5 starting at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.
Watch The Daily Show weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. New episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.