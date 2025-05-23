Josh Hartnett lands unexpected role in new Netflix thriller limited series

After starring as a husband and father hiding a sinister secret in M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller Trap, Josh Hartnett is continuing his streak of intense, unpredictable roles. The actor has now landed an unexpected part in a new Netflix thriller limited series. The show doesn't have an official title as of yet, but I'm sure the creative team will eventually come up with something unique. Based on what has been revealed about the plot, it already seems like a pretty interesting series worth checking out.

We first learned of this show back in February 2025. At the time, it was announced that Netflix had officially commissioned an untitled limited series consisting of six episodes that would be set and filmed in the Canadian province. Jesse McKeown, who served as a writer on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and the police procedural The Sinner, was revealed to be attached to the show as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Karen Walton (Orphan Black), Perry Chafe (Saint-Pierre), and Natty Zavitz (Acquainted) make up the writing team. Other executive producers include Chris Hatcher (The Madness, Painkiller) and Sharon Hall (The Expanse).

Now, we've just learned that Hartnett has been cast in the lead role and is also signed on as an executive producer. Besides Trap, he most recently starred in the action comedy flick Fight or Flight. Joining him and the others as executive producers are Jessica Rhoades, Jamie Childs, and Louise Sutton. In addition, Childs, Helen Shaver, and Stephen Dunn are signed on to direct.

When a mysterious sea monster begins wreaking havoc on an isolated Newfoundland town, it's up to a tough fisherman to protect his family, his neighbors, and the only life he’s ever known. Hartnett plays the role of the fisherman. We haven't seen him play a character quite like this before, so it'll be interesting to see how he brings the role to life.

So far, no other cast members have been announced. However, with Hartnett's casting, we'll probably hear of additional cast announcements soon. We'll keep an eye out for updates as more details about the series and its cast are revealed. But that's all we know for now. Other than this untitled Netflix series, you can catch Hartnett next in the upcoming thriller Verity, which will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026.