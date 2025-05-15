6 Netflix shows renewed for new seasons (and 3 that are still on the bubble)

'Tis the season for renewals and cancellations! Every May, the major networks and streamers give their Upfronts presentations, which teases their upcoming slate of content, and that usually comes hand in hand with shows being renewed, shows being canceled, and shows left precariously on the bubble. We've recently learned a lot of news about what's to come for Netflix!

While some networks remain tight-lipped about renewals, Netflix didn't waste the opportunity to make lots of announcements. The streamer's Upfronts presentation in May 2025 brought the exciting reveals of newly announced shows and movies, as well as the renewals of six hit and fan-favorite scripted series and two unscripted series. These are the six scripted comedies and dramas the streamer renewed:

Bridgerton season 5 and 6

Forever season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3

Survival of the Thickest season 3

The Diplomat season 4

The Four Seasons season 2

Unfortunately, the fates of three recent series weren't revealed, and those were likely the shows that fans were crossing their fingers hoping to hear renewals for. Not all hope is lost! There's still time for the streamer to announce season 2 renewals for these series, but until they are officially renewed or canceled, these three shows remain on the bubble. Let's take a closer look!

Ransom Canyon season 2

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 109 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. ANNA KOORIS/Netflix © 2024

Sadly, Ransom Canyon season 2 wasn't included on the list of shows that were renewed at Upfronts. I was holding my breath waiting for the announcement to roll in, but it never came. The modern Western romantic drama seemed like all but a slam dunk for a quick renewal after posting some impressive viewership numbers and remaining in the top 10 a month after its April 17 release. For some reason, the Josh Duhamel-Minka Kelly drama wasn't renewed at Upfronts.

Honestly, of all three Netflix shows that are on the bubble and vying for renewal, I would venture to say that Ransom Canyon has the best shot to be renewed. In a perfect world, all three are renewed, but the Western really connected with audiences and looks to have a bright future on the streamer in the same vein as Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias. Perhaps Netflix is saving the big season 2 announcement for the Tudum live event on May 31. Fingers crossed!

Pulse season 2

PULSE. (L to R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 109 of Pulse | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Another recently released Netflix show that wasn't renewed during Upfronts, medical drama Pulse could very well be on life support at this point. But I hope it's not! The further away we get from the show's April 3 premiere, the more hope dwindles for Pulse season 2. Admittedly, Netflix's medical didn't make nearly as sizable a splash as (HBO) Max's breakout smash hit medical drama The Pitt, and releasing it in that show's shadow probably wasn't wise, but it's still worthy of renewal.

Still, Pulse season 2 appears to be in contention for a renewal. The streamer seems to have quietly opened a writers' room for the series to explore a potential second season. Hopefully, something comes of this early, unconfirmed development stage that could lead to exciting news. But for now, the medical drama stays put on that bubble. Let's hope that like Ransom Canyon, including Pulse on this list ages poorly sooner rather than later. Get us back to Maguire!

The Residence season 2

The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 107 of The Residence | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

Last but not least, murder mystery series The Residence from Shonda Rhimes also wasn't included on Netflix's long list of renewals at Upfronts. The series starring Uzo Aduba and Randall Park (as well as an extensive ensemble cast) was released on Netflix on March 20, and since then, the streamer has been mum on the show's future. Obviously, it's a bit of a different situation as the series would very likely operate as an anthology series in the event of a renewal.

But even though the series might have felt like a miniseries, there's a path to renewal. Aduba and Park have already expressed interest in reprising their roles for The Residence season 2 and tackling more mysteries as a newly formed team. It's still possible for Netflix to renew the series if there's a solid idea to continue the series. Thankfully, Rhimes' most popular Netflix show Bridgerton was renewed for two more seasons, but now we really need to know the fate of The Residence.