Julia Doyle discusses joining the cast of From and what we can expect in season 4

The hit MGM+ series From centers around a mysterious town where, once you enter, you’re unable to leave. Even worse, nightmarish creatures lurk in the surrounding woods and come into town at night. Season 4 ups the drama and the horror as the townspeople scramble for answers about where they are and how to escape. It’s also going to set up the show for its fifth and final season, so expect some major reveals and shocking twists.

Season 4 is also adding a new character to the cast. Julia Doyle is joining as Sophia, a sheltered, naive pastor’s daughter. But in From, nothing is what it seems…and that might go for Sophia as well. Show Snob was able to catch up with Doyle to chat about her character and what it was like to join the hit series. Read on to learn more about Doyle and her character in our (mostly) spoiler-free interview.

Show Snob: Hey, Julia! To start, can you tell us a little about your character in your own words?

Doyle: She’s sheltered and vulnerable. She’s a pastor’s daughter…or is she? She’s got a lot of secrets, and maybe she’s not who she says she is. And don’t trust her…or him, or they…or it.

SS: From is already a huge success. As someone new joining the cast, how does that feel? Do you feel like it was easier because the show is already a hit, or did it make it more intimidating?

Doyle: The first thought I had was, “Oh my god, I booked a really great show, hell yeah!” My second thought was, “Ok, now I need to make sure I do a good job.” If I’m being totally honest, as much as I’m nervous about making a good first impression, I was also thrilled to be getting my name out there in a big project. So yeah, it definitely made me happy.

Julia Doyle—FROM—CREDIT: MGM+

SS: I’d imagine with a show that’s in its fourth season, the cast probably already had great chemistry and camaraderie together. What was it like to step into that as an actress, especially since that’s sort of the same position your character starts in?

Doyle: Honestly, yeah. So much of my own experience of joining the set and just being so excited to be there is exactly what my character is thinking. My character is excited to be there and is excited to be talking to the other characters. It was really nice to use my own experience to help build the character. Plus, everyone was so welcoming and excited to have me.

SS: I’m a huge horror fan, and I know so much of creating the right vibe for horror comes down to timing and pacing to keep the tension in the right spot. With a movie, you have an hour or two. But for a series, you have so much more time to play with. What do you think From’s secret is for keeping the horror and suspense alive over so many episodes?

Doyle: Luckily, that’s not my job, that’s the director’s job (laughs)! And not to be a kiss-ass or anything, but I genuinely have so much trust in the director, Jack Bender. He made it so easy to shape my performance and to hit all the right vibes. But I do remember thinking that I couldn’t do too much at first. I wanted to make sure to lead viewers somewhere with my character. I didn’t want to show all my marbles too fast. Is that the saying? Oh well, you know what I mean! But yeah, it was amazing to have such trust in the director.

From, MGM+

SS: Alright, final question. What can fans look forward to in season 4?

Doyle: Hmmmm... Blood. Possible tears. Excitement. And answers, I think?

Season 4 of From premiered on April 19th, and new episodes are streaming weekly on MGM+.