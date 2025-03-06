Just One Look episode 4 recap: Someone's stalking Greta

We're moving right along! The fourth episode of Just One Look is now streaming on Netflix, and in this episode, Greta finds out someone's been watching her every move. Elsewhere, the police discover Roman's whereabouts, aka the other missing husband, and his connection to Jacek's captor. As for Jacek, his attempt to escape takes a dangerous turn, making his situation even more precarious. Continue reading to find out everything that happens in this intense episode!

Major spoilers ahead for Just One Look episode 4!

Jacek gets recaptured

Bloodied and struggling, Jacek stumbles through a wheat field, spotting a house in the distance. Desperate, he rushes to the gate, banging on it and ringing the bell in a frantic attempt to get the owner's attention. After a tense moment, someone finally appears at the window, but instead of helping, they coldly ignore him and pull the curtains shut. Jacek leaves and keeps walking down the road, but then his captor suddenly catches up to him in his car. The captor exits the vehicle and approaches Jacek, who is in the grass. He grabs him and immediately starts punching him over and over again before placing him in his trunk and driving away.

While driving down the road, the captor attempts to call a woman named Halina. It looks like he's looking for another place to crash while he figures out what to do next with Jacek. However, Halina doesn't pick up the phone. Instead, the call goes to voicemail, where she mentions that she's currently on vacation. The captor sees this as the perfect opportunity to break into her house since she's not there. Once inside, he locks Jacek in a room, ensuring he’s bound and unable to speak. He then goes to clean himself up.

After freshening up, the captor starts rummaging through the living room, hoping to find some cash. He finds a few bills but nothing worth much. Sitting on the couch, he checks his bank account and sees he has a small balance. Frustrated, he makes a call, threatening the person on the other end that if they don't send him his money by evening, he will kill Jacek. Before hanging up the call, he tells the person on the other line that his fee has doubled. What could he mean by that? Well, we find out in the next scene. The captor grabs a bottle of water and brings it to Jacek, informing him that he will soon have company—someone from his family. Jacek immediately realizes he's referring to Greta and begins pleading with him. But the captor ignores his pleas, instead stomping on him.

Jacek's captor and Roman were friends in prison

While Kamila is at the hospital waiting for her comatose husband to wake up, the police arrive to ask her questions about the person who broke into Maryla's house. Of course, we know that the person was Jacek's captor. Kamila gives the officer a description of the captor, and then the officer leaves.

Later, the officer arrives at a mall parking garage where Roman's dead body is discovered in the trunk of his car. With Roman being dead, the officer doesn't think he could've had anything to do with Jacek's abduction. However, he does end up finding a bunch of photos of Jacek in an envelope next to his body. Either these photos were planted, or they suggest that Roman was somehow involved in Jacek’s abduction before his death.

The officer returns to the police station and sits down with Roman's wife. He shows her a photo of Jacek and asks if she recognizes him. She shakes her head, denying any knowledge. The officer then presents a facial composite of Jacek's captor, and the woman's reaction is immediate and noticeable. She hesitates for a moment before revealing that the man was one of Roman’s friends from his time in prison. He had recently been released and, shortly after his release, started using Roman for something that the wife was unaware of. The officer then delivers the bad news to Roman's wife that he was murdered.

Greta has a stalker

After a conversation with Karol outside her workplace, Greta starts to feel like someone is watching her. She notices a man observing her from a distance. Later that day, as she leaves her jewelry shop, she spots the same man waiting outside. Assuming he’s homeless, Greta gives him money for food. The man accepts the money and starts to walk away, but as he does, he casually mentions the name "Mrs. Lambowska." Greta is taken aback, recognizing it as the name of her son’s teacher, and is puzzled about how he knows it. Suddenly, the man starts running, prompting Greta to chase after him. But she ends up losing him in the crowd.

She immediately heads to her son and daughter's school to see if they're okay, and she finds them both safe. However, she receives an ominous call from someone telling her that if she wants her kids to remain safe, she needs to leave the case alone and walk away. The call ends, and Greta returns home with her kids. She invites Karol's right-hand man, Szrama, over to discuss the man from earlier. Szrama assures her that he will look into it by sending his people over, but as he makes the call, he hears a buzzing sound coming from his walkie-talkie. He uses a special tool to search all around Greta's house, and he ends up finding a couple of bugs. Someone's been watching her, listening in on her conversations, and they've been in her house. Who could it be? Is it her husband's captor?

Later, Greta heads to Borys's workplace but finds out from the front desk staff that he was fired two weeks ago. Oh no! Borys lied to Greta, and now Greta feels like she can't trust him. Returning home, she goes through Jacek’s financial accounts on his computer with her friend Kamila. They discover that his inheritance amounts to millions. Kamila suggests that Greta should probably talk to Borys about what she just discovered. However, Greta's not sure about that since he lied to her.

The next morning, Greta drops her kids off at school and runs into Borys. Borys explains to her why he lied about still working for the DA office, and even though his explanation seems plausible, Greta still feels a lingering sense of doubt. She tells him that she needs to go, and he walks away.

Sandra and Jimmy had an agreement

In this episode, it's revealed that Sandra and Jimmy have a long history and were involved in a dubious agreement concerning Jacek. Jimmy confronts Sandra at her workplace, expressing his anger over being deceived. Years ago, Sandra led Jimmy to believe that he was responsible for Jacek's death, a guilt he’s carried ever since. Now that he knows Jacek is alive, Jimmy feels deeply betrayed and is seeking some form of justice. However, it's unclear what type of justice he seeks.

Here are some more important things that happen in the fourth episode:

We learn that Wiktor and Rafal were friends.

As Wiktor's lawyer, Sandra cancels his press conference after Karol threatens her. Karol threatens Sandra by saying that he will expose all of her dirty secrets if she tries to implicate his son Rafal in the fire. Obviously, Sandra doesn't want this to happen, so she cancels the entire press conference.

We learn that Rafal was Greta's boyfriend, but she broke up with him a few days before Jimmy's concert. Rafal was going to try to make up with Greta at Jimmy's concert but was crushed when he saw Jimmy serenade her on stage.

Just One Look is available to stream on Netflix.