Harlan Coben's Just One Look release date, time, and what to expect before the show premieres

With each new series on Netflix, author Harlan Coben's books brought to the screen continue to prove to be a success. And I have no doubt that even though this is a Polish series, the latest one, Just One Look, will be added to that list as well!

With a new show to watch, you know we're excited and can't wait. It's time for an official countdown because it's not much longer now at all! Harlan Coben's Just One Look premieres Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. Will you be staying up late to watch? The twisty drama is only 6 episodes long, so not too bad for you night owls.

As mentioned above, the international title is a Polish show and set in Poland. The series is available to watch it dubbed or with subtitles in English, whichever you prefer. For those of you all the way in Europe and watching from Poland, you'll be able to start tuning in at a much more reasonable hour. The show drops at 9 a.m. CET. Check out all the release times below:

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Poland 9:00 a.m. CET Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST

Just One Look Production Still Image, Netflix

What is Harlan Coben's Just One Look on Netflix about?

Alright, you now know exactly when to start tuning in and set those alarms. But what is Just One Look all about and what can you expect to see? Well, the mystery drama focuses on married couple Greta and Jaceck. The two are happy together, but the past has a way of coming back and potentially ruining that happiness. When she finds "an unsettling old photo," Greta's life "spirals into chaos," per the synopsis.

Based on the trailer, which you can watch below, the image has to do with some sort of sercret from her husband's past. Just like in most of Coben's stories, there's a murder plot at the center of it all. And Greta is determined to find the truth, even if it puts herself and those she loves at risk. How are Jaceck and Greta involved in all of this? What exactly is Jaceck hiding? Well, we'll find out in just a matter of hours! Be sure to watch the video below:

Trailer for JUST ONE LOOK, coming to @netflix @NetflixPL worldwide on March 5. Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, you can watch with subtitles or dubbed -- your choice. Here's a link: https://t.co/cTi8DLRcaj pic.twitter.com/j2v8NdLjpz — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 8, 2025

The Netflix series stars Maria Dębska as Greta, Cezary Łukaszewicz as Jacek, Piotr Stramowski as Jimmy, Mirosław Zbrojewicz as Borys Gajewicz, Marta Malikowska as Kamilla, Mirosław Haniszewski as Macher, Monika Krzywkowska as Sandra, and Andrzej Zieliński as Karol Wespa.

The great news is that this isn't the only Harlan Coben show coming out this month, there's another one to look forward to as well! That's going to be Argentina series, Caught, which premieres March 26. Find out the details about the show, here.

