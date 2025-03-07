Just One Look episode 5 recap: A car chase ensues, and someone ends up dead

We're reaching the end of Just One Look on Netflix. The fifth episode of the mystery thriller series is now available to stream, and it's the most action-packed episode of the season so far. Greta finds herself in a dangerous situation that puts her life at risk. Meanwhile, the police uncover the identity of Jacek's captor. We also learn the backstory of how Jacek and the others in the mysterious old photo are all connected.

Major spoilers ahead from Just One Look episode 5!

How did Jacek know the others in the ominous photo?

While on the way home, Greta receives a phone call from Kamila, who shares that her IT guy was able to get into Councilwoman Dudzinska's hard drive. Remember, Dudzinska was one of the people in the mysterious photograph, but she was murdered. Kamila informs Greta that Dudzinska's former name was Sylwia Lesniak, and she used to write for the press. She had planned to publish an article after Wiktor's conference, aiming to expose the truth about the 2009 concert tragedy, including eyewitness testimonies. However, the article mysteriously disappeared, and her hard drive was deliberately wiped by someone. It seems someone was determined to prevent her from revealing the truth about the fire.

Greta arrives home and looks up Sylwia Lesniak on the internet. She discovers that she and Borys's daughter, Alex, were friends. They both appeared in the old photo. Greta then searches up Sylwia, Alex, and Jacek's names together. What pops up is that they were in a college band together called LAAD. Jacek was the main singer and lead guitarist. Syzmon was also in the band as the drummer and percussionist. It's unknown what positions Sylwia and Alex held in the band.

Suddenly, Greta experiences a series of rapid flashbacks involving her and Jacek. In these memories, Jacek is wearing the same outfit from the old photo. It dawns on Greta that she knew him back then. Greta leaves her house to revisit Syzmon's mom. She tries to get answers out of her, but she shoos her away again.

Wiktor is murdered

Sandra drops Wiktor off at the train station. As he walks toward the seats, he makes a phone call, asking someone if they can meet. While it’s unclear whether the person agrees, Wiktor hangs up and sits down. The scene then shifts to Karol, who is seen hanging up his phone. It seems that Karol was the one Wiktor was speaking to. Just as Wiktor pulls out his phone again, he hears someone approaching and looks up in shock. The scene then transitions to Szrama, seemingly leaving the train station to get into Karol’s car. When the show cuts back to Wiktor, he’s now motionless, blood spilling from his mouth. He's been murdered, and it looks like Karol might've been behind it.

Elsewhere, Borys learns from a doctor friend that Alex was never pregnant. The doctor hands over Alex's autopsy report and explains that she had no trace of pregnancy hormones at the time of her death. So, Alex was lying about being pregnant for some reason.

Jacek's captor's identity is finally revealed

As the police investigate Roman's background and his time in prison, they find a photo of a person matching the facial composite of Jacek's captor. His name is Robert Bonczyk, and he was cellmates with Roman back when they were serving time. This is Jacek's captor. Now we know his name. The police also discover that Robert is a professional hitman. He spent a year in prison and has been out for two weeks. Besides Roman, Robert was also in jail with Marek Skalewski. Remember, Marek was the hitman who confessed to murdering Borys's daughter in episode 1. We found out later in the first episode that he had committed suicide by hanging himself in his cell.

While searching Marek's records, the police discover that he met with Borys on the same day Robert was released from prison. Borys and Marek had planned to meet again, but Marek died by suicide just a day before their next scheduled meeting. With this new information, the police are now eager to speak with Borys. When they finally have the opportunity to talk with him, Borys shares what he knows about the old photo and explains his connection to Greta and Jacek.

Robert takes Greta hostage

As Greta pulls into the parking lot of her kids' school, she notices several of Karol's men watching her from a parked car. She approaches them and demands they call Karol so she can speak with him. Despite telling Karol in the previous episode that she no longer wanted his protection, he ignored her request. While she's arguing with the men, Robert suddenly shows up, grabs her, and opens fire on the men, killing them. He then drags Greta to his car, telling her he has her husband.

As they drive away, Kamila arrives at the school and sees them leaving. She immediately starts calling Greta, but Greta is unable to answer. As she walks away with her and Greta's kids, she hears a woman screaming for help. The lifeless bodies of the men are discovered in the parking lot. Kamila immediately calls the police to report the situation. When they arrive, the officers show Kamila a photo of Robert and ask if he's the man she saw Greta leaving with. Kamila confirms that he is.

Greta finds herself on a high-speed car chase

As Robert and Greta head back to the house where Robert is holding Jacek hostage, the police discover its location and rush there to make an arrest. In fact, the police arrive at the house ahead of Robert and Greta and begin searching the area. One officer goes inside while another stays outside. When Robert and Greta pull up, Robert spots the officer outside and quickly reverses the car, speeding away. The officer jumps into her car and gives chase.

Robert is so focused on escaping that Greta seizes the opportunity to grab the gun in his lap. They struggle for control of the weapon as Robert fights to keep the car moving. Amid their wrestling, the car crashes, skidding off the road. As Greta begins to regain consciousness, flashes of the concert come rushing back, and she starts recalling more about that day. She glances around the car and sees Robert, bloodied, with his eyes wide open. Suddenly, Robert lunges at her, grabbing her by the neck and choking her. In a desperate move, Greta reaches for the gun on the floor and fires twice into his chest, killing him.

Meanwhile, the officer inside the house finds a severely beaten and bloodied Jacek in the cellar. He immediately arranges for him to be taken to the hospital. Greta is later informed about Jacek being sent to the hospital and heads there.

The police start examining the crime scene in the house and find a name scratched onto the wall of the cellar where Jacek was kept captive. The name is Szymon Adamiuk, one of the individuals from the old photo, who was thought to be in India. The police now believe there's a possibility that Robert was holding other people hostage as well. The episode concludes with Greta by her husband's side at the hospital.

You can stream all six episodes of Just One Look on Netflix.