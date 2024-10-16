Keep up with all the episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? with this guide
By Sandy C.
Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is now streaming on Prime Video, but not all episodes are available right away! Want to keep up with the latest? We’ve got your back!
NFL star Travis Kelce hosts Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a spinoff take to FOX’s Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, which premiered in 2015. In this new reality competition show, we see Travis Kelce host a different contestant each episode. This participant is hoping to go home $100,000 richer, the top cash prize.
To win, the contestant must answer 11 question correctly, all of which are, supposedly, elementary school-level questions. There’s 2nd Grade Math, 3rd Grade Literature, and similar options. The contestant is not alone in this, they have the help of celebrities, as well as three lifelines. I was able to screen the first several episodes and can say it’s definitely a lot of fun to watch and see which questions I am able to remember myself. Let me tell ya, not many! In fact, I would argue that we learned these facts in elementary school. Or is my memory just that terrible? Tune in and let me know what you think!
As for the host, Travis Kelce does a marvelous job. He is naturally charming and friendly, which is what any show needs from a host. Celebrities you’ll see participate in helping out contestants, include Nikki Glaser, Nicole Byer, Ron Fuches, and others. Which celebrities are you hoping to see? Hopefully, if the show is a hit with audiences, the second season will bring out even more celebrities.
There are set to be a total of 20 episodes in the first season, so buckle up for a show you can rely on to keep you entertained all through the fall and winter. At the time of this writing, there are three episodes on Prime Video available to stream. After this three-episode premiere, you can expect one new episode to drop weekly every Wednesday.
Go stream Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? episodes 1-3 and check back next Wednesday, Oct. 23 for episode 4.