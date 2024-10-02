Citadel: Diana and 9 other shows on Prime Video to add to your streaming watch-list in October 2024
Are you eager for something new to watch? Thankfully the new month means new additions to the streamers, including Prime Video. This time around we've got quite a few shows to get excited about. There's Citadel: Diana and 9 other shows to add to your streaming watch-list in October 2024:
- The Legend of Vox Machina, Oct. 3
- Killer Cakes, Oct. 8
- Citadel: Diana, Oct. 10
- Beyond Black Beauty, Oct. 15
- Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? (game show), Oct. 16
- The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, Oct. 17
- The Devil's Hour season 2, Oct. 18
- The Pasta Queen, Oct. 24
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza, Oct. 24
- Buy It Now (game show), Oct. 30
Read on below as we highlight the two shows we think you should check out if you're crunched on time!
Citadel: Diana
Stream on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024
A new binge-watch is coming our way on Prime Video, and that's Citadel: Diana! This is a spin-off of the first show that came out, Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. It's really cool to see just how popular the franchise has already become, and that it's expanding so quickly. Season 2 of the original series is in the works. And while we wait for it, at least we can watch Diana very soon.
Citadel: Diana premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 with all 6 episodes on Prime Video. The spin-off stars Matilda De Angelis as Diana Cavalieri, Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo Zani, Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani, Julia Piaton as Cécile Martin, Thekla Reuten as Julia Zani, Bernhard Schütz as Wolfgang Klein, and Filippo Nigro as Gabriele.
The spy series takes place in Milan in 2030 and the Citadel spy agency has been destroyed by rival company Manticore, per the synopsis. Since then, Diana has been alone and is "trapped" at Manticore because she's secretly an undercover agent for Citadel. She finds a way out, but she has to trust the "heir of Manticore Italy" Edo and Ettore to do so. If you enjoy this spy drama, then you'll be happy to know a second spin-off is coming Nov. 7, 2024 as well and that's Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Stream on Thursday, Oct. 24
The latest video game to get the television adaptation treatment is Japanese series, Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The series drops Thursday, Oct. 24 with the first three episodes on Prime Video in the U.S., and on Oct. 25 in Japan. The 6-episode season will stream the last three episodes the following week on Oct. 31 in the U.S. and Nov. 1 in Japan. We shared the release schedule below:
U.S. release days:
- Episodes 1-3: Thursday, Oct. 24
- Episodes 4-6: Thursday, Oct. 31
Japan release days:
- Episodes 1-3: Friday, Oct. 25
- Episodes 4-6: Friday, Nov. 1
Ryoma Takeuchi takes on the lead role as Kazuma Kiryu who is a strong warrior. Prime Video is just bringing us all the action series' this month! Check out the synopsis below:
"In 1995 and 2005, spanning across two time-periods, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, an original crime-suspense-action series, follows the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity. "