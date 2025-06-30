Keke Palmer's Peacock comedy series The 'Burbs rounds out cast

There are some actors who are not only talented but also true go-getters. One such person is Keke Palmer (One of Them Days, Big Mouth), who has built an impressive career as a singer, actress, producer, and all-around creative force. She has a couple of projects still left to come out this year, and one upcoming project that has people especially buzzing. That project has just received an exciting update. More actors have joined Palmer in the show's cast!

It's titled The 'Burbs, a mystery comedy series that was announced to be in the works last year. It will stream on Peacock and is described as an upcoming modern TV show adaptation of the 1989 black comedy film of the same name, which starred Tom Hanks in the leading role. When The 'Burbs was first announced late last year, Palmer was the only actor attached. Besides starring in the series, she is also signed on as executive producer.

In February 2025, we learned that five more actors had joined the cast as series regulars. They were Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise), Julia Duffy (Palm Royale), Paula Pell (Girls5eva), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

Now, we've just learned of four new cast additions who will take on recurring roles in the series. Joining Palmer and the other actors just listed in The 'Burbs cast are Max Carver (Fade to Black, The Batman), Erica Dasher (Leopoldstadt, Jane By Design), Georgia Leva (Orphan Black: Echoes, You), and Kathleen Kenny (NCIS: Origins, Sex Lives of College Girls).

The mystery comedy series comes from Celeste Hughey, who writes and executive produces. Other executive producers include Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Aimee Carlson, Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, Natalie Berkus, and Rachel Shukert. Dana Olsen, who wrote the original film, is involved as a co-executive producer. In addition, the series is being produced by UCP (Universal Content Productions), part of Universal Studio Group, and Nzingha Stewart is set to direct the first episode while also serving as an executive producer.

The story follows a young couple who move into the husband’s childhood home in a suburb. However, they soon find their peaceful life disrupted when a new neighbor arrives, uncovering dark, long-buried secrets. Additionally, new dangerous situations arise, destroying the peaceful and safe image they had of their neighborhood.

Palmer will reportedly play the wife, while Whitehall is set to portray the husband. It's currently unknown who the other cast members will play. The only other known information about this mystery comedy is that production will take place in Los Angeles, on the same Universal Studios Hollywood backlot where the original movie was shot.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and coverage on The 'Burbs.

