Everything to know about The ’Burbs, starring Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer is heading to The Burbs as Peacock is adapting the beloved cult movie! Here's what we know! TV adaptations of movie comedies have been a staple for the business for decades. Most of the time, they go for famous films to try and bring that spirit to TV. There's also been some sequel series to past films and it's good to see TV work these films into a series, often successful.
Peacock, in particular, has been doing this with the Ted series based on the Seth McFarlane films. That's with the sequel series to Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster and Bel-Air, a darker reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now, Peacock is getting into it again with plans to adapt the 1989 film The Burbs.
With the show just announced, and no other cast added yet, it's unlikely filming will begin before the end of 2024. It's possible the series could arrive in late 2025 or early 2026 but no release date has been set. Though, here's what we know so far!
What is The Burbs about?
It looks like the show keeps to the movie's plotline with a pack of suburban neighbors slowly suspecting a new family moving in are actually killers. It's seen through the eyes of a new couple moving into the husband's former home.
It's hinted that the arrival of these neighbors is the trigger to uncovering the dark secrets of this seemingly quiet and sedate neighborhood and that there may be more than one pack of monsters hiding in this "perfect" hamlet. Hre's the synopsis, per Variety:
"Set in present-day suburbia, 'The 'Burbs' follows a young couple returning to the husband's childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."
What is the movie it's based on about?
Peacock is adapting t the 1989 film The Burbs. The movie was one of Tom Hanks' first major leading roles following his star-making turn in Big. The plot has Hanks as a suburbanite who becomes convinced his new neighbors are serial killers. The film also starred Carrie Fisher, Bruce Dern, Rick Ducommun, and Corey Feldman. It made $50 million against an $18 million budget and, in the decades since, has become a cult classic.
Who stars in The Burbs?
So far, the only cast member announced is Keke Palmer. The former child actress has now become a very successful star, including two Emmy wins. Her TV credits include Scream Queens and hosting Password (which earned her an Emmy), and she has the charisma to pull off a lead role.
More names are expected to be added as production gets closer. Though we do know who's working behind the scenes. Celeste Hughley, who already has experience adapting the film High Fidelity into a series, as well as working on Palm Royale and Dead to Me, is adapting the show, per the news outlet. Seth McFarlane will executive produce with Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment, who produced the film. To top it off, Dana Olsen, the movie's screenwriter, will also have a hand in this. That shows the series will retain the dark fun of the film.