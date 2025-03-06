Kevin Bacon hunts demons for the devil in The Bondsman on Prime Video (Trailer)

Well, Prime Video's upcoming action horror series The Bondsman definitely has a unique premise, and that's exactly why the show has piqued my interest. Though I'm not usually one for the horror genre, this one coming to streaming actually looks really good based on the trailer. The series combines bounty hunting with the supernatural as Kevin Bacon's character is right at the center of it all.

The Bondsman premieres Monday, April 3, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Prime Video. I do wish that it wasn't a binge drop because I feel like this kind of show would have worked better as a weekly release. But, what are we to do. It is what it is. Before we get into more details about the series, be sure to check out the jam-packed trailer below!

The main actor stars as bounty hunter Hub Halloran who has been murdered and sent to Hell. But, he's not staying there. At least for now. That's because the Devil has decided to use his skills as a bounty hunter to task him with finding and bringing back demons who have escaped their underworld prison. That does mean Hub gets resurrected to do so, per the synopsis.

He won't necessarily be working alone, though. His "estranged family" is going to help him out, with this also turning into a personal journey for the lead character. Through this crazy adventure, he may just learn how his "own sins got his soul condemned." And it also sounds like it's sort of a path toward redemption as Hub works to use this second chance at life in a better way, including when it comes to love and country music.

Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran), Beth Grant (Kitty Halloran) in The Bondsman on Prime Video

As revealed in the video above, he doesn't really have a choice in the matter either. Because if he doesn't capture the demons and send them back to Hell, Hub will be "terminated." So, you know. No pressure, I guess. What I like about The Bondsman in this initial impression and from the preview is the fact that even though it's gory and dramatic, there's a lighthearted feel to it as well. And that's going to make for a fun watch! Add in a redemption arc, and you can definitely count me in. It's my kind of story.

Joining Bacon onscreen are Jennifer Nettles as Maryanne, Damon Herriman as Lucky, Beth Grant as Kitty, Maxwell Jenkins as Cade, and Jolene Purd as Midgey.

