Kim Kardashian's fiery legal drama series finally lands release date and full trailer

The fall television season is officially in full swing, with most of our small screen favorites returning from hiatus with new seasons and landing on our streaming watch lists. On top of the broadcast season getting on track, all of the streaming services have started dropping new seasons of hit shows and launching new shows that could be the next big binge-watch.

Hulu has been getting in on the action with Glen Powell's comedy series Chad Powers and will premiere the true crime drama series Murdaugh: Death in the Family on Oct. 15, but the highly anticipated legal drama series from Ryan Murphy finally has an official release date. Kim Kardashian leads the star-studded All's Fair, which now has a premiere date set for November.

All's Fair sets November 2025 release date on Hulu

After previously revealing that the legal drama premieres in November 2025, Hulu finally gave the highly anticipated series a release date one month before its premiere. All's Fair releases on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 4 with three episodes. After the three-episode series premiere, Hulu drops one episode weekly on Thursdays, according to Variety.

The first season is expected to contain 10 episodes, which would bring the season finale to sometime in late December. It's unclear if the show's move from its Tuesday premiere to weekly Thursday drops begins during its premiere week or the following week. But All's Fair will surely make quite the splash with its bow now matter the release schedule.

In addition to revealing the release date, Hulu also unveiled the official full-length trailer for All's Fair that's set to a haunting version of "Work B-tch" by Britney Spears. The trailer teases a number of the show's high-profile guest stars, including Elizabeth Berkley, Judith Light, Brooke Shields, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, who are clients of the female-fronted divorce lawyer firm.

Kardashian takes center stage as Allura Grant, who appears to be going through her own messy divorce from ex-husband Chase Munroe (Matthew Noszka). Her seemingly turns to Allura's competing divorce lawyer Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson), who has many unkind words to say about Allura as their feud plays out in multiple biting scenes. That's just one aspect of the series, though!

All's Fair also stars Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash Betts, and Teyana Taylor in the main cast, while O-T Fagbenle, Grace Gummer, Ed O'Neill, Steven Pasquale, Lorraine Toussaint, and Jessica Simpson are more of the familiar faces expect to appear throughout the first season. Whether you're tuning in for the cast, Kardashian, or the exciting premise, we sure have the guilty pleasure of the year.

There hasn't been a series quite this flashy, lush, and full of huge names in quite a while. All's Fair has a lot of promise, especially coming from creator Ryan Murphy, but that also means that the show will likely go off the rails in ways that are both good and totally unexpected. Still, I don't know about you, but I'm seated for the messy, fiery, and explosive drama Paulson's bringing to the table!

All's Fair premieres Tuesday, Nov. 4 on Hulu.