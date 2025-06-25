Kristen Bell's forgotten Showtime comedy series set to stream on Netflix this summer

Before Kristen Bell entered The Good Place or made our hearts swoon in Nobody Wants This, but after she made her breakthrough as Veronica Mars, she starred in the underrated Showtime comedy-drama series House of Lies. Even though the series also featured another major star, it managed to fly under the radar for five seasons. But this summer, it's making a comeback.

House of Lies coming to Netflix in July 2025

While we wait for Nobody Wants This season 2 to premiere in October, there's another Kristen Bell show to discover on Netflix. All five seasons of House of Lies are set to begin streaming on Netflix in the United States on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. You can set your reminders on Netflix now to make sure you can starting binge-watching the series as soon as its added to the streamer.

Netflix has been on quite the acquisition spree this summer, with the likes of Mr. Robot, Mom, The Royals, The Lazarus Project, and more small screen favorites coming to Netflix in the coming weeks. House of Lies is the latest series vying for a second life. Since its conclusion in 2016, the series has all but vanished from pop culture consciousness. Not anymore!

House of Lies stars Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell - 2012 Winter TCA Tour - Day 9 | Frederick M. Brown/GettyImages

Based on the book of the same name by Martin Kihn, House of Lies stars Don Cheadle in his Emmy-nominated and Golden Glob-winning role as the charming Marty Kaan, a management consultant who's determined at all costs to help his clients complete their business deals. Marty's team also includes Jeannie van der Hooven (Bell), Clyde Oberholt (Ben Schwartz), and Doug Guggenheim (Josh Lawson).

Throughout its five-season run, House of Lies welcomed a wide variety of high-profile guest stars that included Griffin Dunne, Anna Camp, Lisa Edelstein, Nia Long, Jenny Slate, Mekhi Phifer, Wanda Sykes, and Bell's Nobody Wants This costar Adam Brody. There's a revolving door of familiar faces that you'll recognize as you binge-watch the series on Netflix.

House of Lies made its premiere on Showtime in January 2012 and released new seasons every year until its cancellation in 2016. All told, the series contains 58 episodes, which is a relatively short binge but much longer than the usual streaming service originals these days. It's the perfect show to either watch for the first time or rediscover now that it will be accessible on Netflix.

There's no doubt that House of Lies stands to have a resurgence in popularity, especially give the success of Bell's Netflix original romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This. Like Younger, it's the perfect mixture of well-known stars in an older show that might not be known by the widest audience. It's a recipe for a surefire hit to give a forgotten show that deserves better a second life.

