Nobody Wants This season 2 will be released before Stranger Things season 5

Surprise! Netflix announced the Nobody Wants This season 2 release date when no one was even expecting it to be announced. The streamer revealed the release date on the evening of Sunday, June 1, one day after the Tudum live event gathered swaths of Netflix stars to celebrate their shows and movies and reveal exclusive first looks at what's still to come this year and next.

According to Netflix, the cast of Nobody Wants This announced that season 2 debuts on Thursday, Oct. 23 during Netflix's FYSEE LA Emmy Event. The cast previously appeared at Netflix's Upfronts presentation in early May, but the release date announcement wasn't made then. It also wasn't made during Tudum, though the Stranger Things season 5 release date was the event's centerpiece.

The final season of Stranger Things releases on Nov. 26, Dec. 25, and Dec. 31 with a primetime release, and that begins a month after Nobody Wants This season 2 drops. You're probably wondering why a rom-com is being compared to a massive sci-fi epic. Well, they're both Netflix original series and recently received release date announcements. Naturally, we're going to compare.

Nobody Wants This season 2 set for October 2025 release date

Obviously, Nobody Wants This is a 10-episode comedy series that doesn't require extensive setups and isn't a months-long production. There aren't any special effects that take up an extended amount of time in post-production. It's different from Stranger Things in every way. But it's interesting to point out that two seasons will have be created and released since Stranger Things season 4 dropped.

Maybe it's an unfair comparison, but again, it's just something to point out. Nobody Wants This was renewed for a second season quickly after the immediate success of its premiere in September 2024. The season was set to begin filming in January 2025, but due to the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles earlier this year, production began in March and ended in May. That delay is the reason the series won't be back in September as planned. But we're still getting new episodes this fall.

Although the cast announced the release date on stage at the FYSEE event, Netflix also released a date announcement video for fans. The five main cast members ask a Magic 8 Ball questions related to their characters' storylines for season 2. "What is coming on Oct. 23?" was the final question asked by Kristen Bell, and the ball said "ask a rabbi," leading Adam Brody to confirm the date.

Nobody Wants This season 2 will deliver everything we loved about the first season and then some as Joanne and Noah's love story continues. Netflix hasn't shared an official synopsis for the season, but we know that Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed have joined the guest cast in new roles, as has Brody's real-life wife Leighton Meester as Joanne's frenemy. It's going to be a hilarious and lovable season, and the big premiere will be here before we know it (in 143 days).

Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 23 on Netflix.