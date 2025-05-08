Kristin Cavallari's new reality show teases an MTV reunion 20 years in the making

One of reality television's most famous (infamous?) personalities is returning to the small screen the summer with a brand-new show, and it's time to get excited! Kristin Cavallari makes her highly anticipated comeback to reality TV complete with the nostalgic MTV reunion millennials didn't know they needed 20 years later. (Yes, it's been 20 years since Laguna Beach season 2!)

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour makes its premiere on Wednesday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! with two half-hour episodes that will also be broadcast at the same time on Bravo. The series will also be available to stream on Peacock one week after each televised airing. What's more, each episode's corresponding podcast episode will also be released the following week.

In the series, Cavallari goes on tour to record live episodes of her Dear Media podcast Let's Be Honest, and every stop across the United States boasts surprise guests, celebrities, and friends. With Honestly Cavallari, the star looks to tackle some of the wildest headlines written about her and "set the record straight." Along the way, she just might run into some more drama. Check out the synopsis:

"The series follows TV personality Kristin Cavallari as she takes her hit podcast Let’s Be Honest on the road. Each episode of the series will feature candid conversations with famous friends, Bravolebrities, memorable exes and other notable celebs from Kristin’s life as they unfold the stories behind their buzziest headlines – and make new ones – with jaw-dropping revelations that set the record straight. With stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and New York, the series also follows Kristin and BFF Justin Anderson off the stage as they explore local hot spots in each city with friends and podcast guests."

Honestly Cavallari plots Laguna Beach reunion

If you have been following Kristin since Laguna Beach premiered on MTV back in 2004 like me, then you're also going to appreciate Honestly Cavallari's guests in the Chicago episode. Cavallari hosted a high school reunion of her own with her old friends from back home, the cast of Laguna Beach season 2: Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler, Lauren Hooser, Alex Johnson, and Jessica Evans.

We'll all be tuning in to see that iconic group back together, especially with Jason and Jessica reuniting for a podcast episode where nothing's off limits. Honestly Cavallari will also welcome guests like Kim Zolciak, Harry Jowsey, Camille Kostek, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Brie and Nikki Garcia. These are guests reality television fans are not going to want to miss!

The trailer previews all of the fun and honest moments Cavallari has on stage with her podcast guests, but the first-look also teases some behind-the scenes looks at the tour as she and her best friend Justin experience each city. They seem to butt heads at one point while chatting about her personal life, and Cavallari had a not-so-great reaction to one of the tour stop's crowds.

Honestly Cavallari marks the star's return to the platform since ending her series Very Cavallari in 2020 after three seasons on E! The series followed the inner workings of her brand Uncommon James and life in Nashville with ex-husband Jay Cutler. Make sure not to miss the premiere of the new series on June 4 on E! and Bravo and stream new episodes on Peacock.