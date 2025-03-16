Sex and the City actor would reprise his role on And Just Like That on one condition

And just like that, we learned about another Sex and the City cameo that almost but didn't come to fruition in an episode of And Just Like That. Max's Sex and the City continuation series will soon return for its third season, and while we know that we will definitely be seeing more from original series favorites Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, a certain someone still won't be making a cameo.

No, we're not talking about Samanta Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, who did make her highly anticipated cameo appearance in a solo season 2 scene. We're talking about Charlotte's first husband Trey MacDougal. Kyle MacLachlan appeared as Trey in Sex and the City seasons 3 and 4, which followed Charlotte's relationship with the cardiologist until their divorce.

MacLachlan recently opened up in an interview about being approached to reprise his character in And Just Like That, but he ultimately chose to turn down the offer in fear that the storyline didn't honor Charlotte and Trey's past relationship in the right way. However, the actor's still open and willing to make a return trip to the Sex and the City universe, saying he's "game."

Here's what the actor told People about guesting in And Just Like That:

"I think it would be really fun to return, yeah, I do. They had reached out. I just felt that the idea that they had — I wanted a little bit more to it. I wanted the relationship that we had to be a little deeper. Maybe they'll come back with another idea. I'd be game."

Kristin Davis, Kyle Maclachlan - "Sex and the City" Sixth Season Premiere - After Party | KMazur/GettyImages

Ironically, MacLachlan's one-time on-screen wife also recently talked about the same subject on her Sex and the City podcast Are You a Charlotte? earlier this month. Davis explained that she and MacLachlan spoke about him not coming onto And Just Like That because she was "kind of mad at him," in a playful way, of course. She wanted Charlotte and Trey to meet again!

She eventually understood his reasoning for turning down the offer because he feared ending their story on a "sad note" rather than their chance meeting being "amazing." Here's how Davis explained their conversation about the reunion that didn't happen:

"He explained his point of view, and I did understand it. Like when you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of, and it was so special as a work experience, you want it to kind of stay in this glorious place. And I think he just didn't want there to be kind of a sad note to the end."

But that's not all of the tea she spilled! Davis also revealed how Trey would have come back into Charlotte's life. She shared that Charlotte would tell her friends that she had not spoken to Trey at all after their divorce, which would come as a shock to them. For some reason, she would have felt that there's something "unfinished" between them, like they needed some closure.

Charlotte and Trey would have had a chance encounter that sparked this contemplation about her past, though Davis noted that Charlotte's reunion with Trey wouldn't have caused any issues with her husband Harry (Evan Handler), who she's still happily married to with two teenage children in And Just Like That. Instead of that reunion, in season 2, we saw Aidan (John Corbett) come back into Carrie's life.

Honestly, it's probably for the best that MacLachlan turned down the initial offer to appear in the sequel series. As much as we'd love to see some of the best characters from the original classic on And Just Like That, sometimes shoehorning in reunions that are probably far-fetched isn't the best for the health of a revival. Trey could still come back in the future, but it needs to be for a good reason.

Stay tuned for more And Just Like That news and updates from Show Snob!