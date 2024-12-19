Laid on Peacock ending explained and 5 unanswered questions

Laid is a new series now streaming on Peacock that stars Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet. The show's premise revolves around Hsu's character Ruby who has a very big dilemma on her hands. Suddenly, anyone who she's slept with is winding up dead, and she needs to figure out why it's happening to try and stop it. Along the way, she's got her bestie AJ to help!

Peacock released all 8 episodes of the season today, which means it's a binge watch for the comedy. Since that's the case, we're here to provide an ending explained, a breakdown of the biggest things that happened, and what loose ends are still around that weren't tied up. SPOILERS BELOW.

James Dittiger/PEACOCK

Alright, so throughout the season we see how Ruby's ex-lovers keep dying one after the other in random ways. One gets sick, another's plane crashes, etc. And it's in the order Ruby has slept with them. Except one person gets skipped, and that's Richie. It's not known why his turn was skipped. I have a potential theory though, but we'll get to that later.

It turns out Ruby's co-worker Brad placed a hex on her. He was mad at her for overlooking him and ghosting him after they almost slept together. But they did not. He ran into a woman who can hex someone, and apparently this ability has run in her family for generations. She can't reverse it, but she tells Ruby that she can transfer the hex onto someone else.

Ruby, AJ, Zack, and eventually even Isaac get in on the mission to do so for two important reasons. First, Ruby and Zack slept together while he and AJ were broken up, so his turn is coming up. And Ruby and Isaac's feelings can't be contained any longer, which means they would really like to move into the physical part of their new relationship. But, you know. He also doesn't want to die so they need to wait.

Even though AJ was very mad at both Ruby and Zack, she ends up forgiving both. When they transfer the hex onto annoying neighbor Jill Blanch, Ruby and Isaac wait one month after transferring the hex to make sure everything is fine and no one else who's still left dies. Remember Jason who Ruby was on a date with in the very first episode?

James Dittiger/PEACOCK

Well, one month later, he's still alive and well after just finishing a race. Thinking they're all clear, Ruby and Isaac sleep together and the group rejoices! However shortly after, news comes of Jason's death. Which means the hex is still on Ruby for some reason, Zack and Isaac's lives are on the line, and through it all Ruby's estranged father shows up after Richie mailed in the letter her therapist told her to send. It turns out that the same weird death stuff has happened to him. And, that's where the season ends.

I'm not going to lie. For a show I wasn't totally in love with, they got me with the ending. I knew something was going to happen and it was too good to be true. But then the twist with Ruby's dad? Really good! Alright, so some of the biggest questions we're still left with are: why was Richie the loophole in all of this; what's going to happen to Luke and Isaac; why did this start happening to Ruby now; and how does Ruby's dad play into all of this?

So I have a theory about the hex. I'm wondering since Ruby's father was also "cursed" with this problem if the hex is inherited. Maybe Brad thought he placed a hex on her, but it's always been an unfortunate part of Ruby or something. Another question - is that how Ruby's mom died, because of this hex?

So the theory I have about Richie is that maybe the hex works in a twisted way. Like Richie is Ruby's soulmate and that's why he's immune to it. Maybe he's the person she's supposed to end up with, not Isaac. I don't know, that's just a guess. It would be nice to have the answers to all of these in a potential Laid season 2 if Peacock decides to renew the dark comedy. Overall, the show is decent. To be honest, it's not my new favorite or anything like that. But it's watchable, and has an intriguing ending with the potential for more.

All 8 episodes of Laid are now streaming on Peacock.