Laid on Peacock review: Our thoughts on the dark comedy and whether a season 2 should happen

December has been a bit of a quiet month when it comes to new releases. So if you're looking for something to watch, you might want to check out Laid on Peacock. Now the question however is whether the dark comedy is worth watching. And that's what we're here for. With all 8 episodes of the series dropping today and now streaming, we can talk about what happens. SPOILERS BELOW.

James Dittiger/PEACOCK

So overall as a dark comedy, the show isn't too bad. I didn't really feel myself laughing out loud at anything. Though it does have a lighthearted enough feel to it with such a subject that's such a downer. And that's the fact that every person Ruby has slept with is dying. The premise is actually fresh and interesting. Though I don't think the show was done in an intriguing way, unfortunately.

Even though the season is only 8 episodes long, I think that was too much. Yes, the mystery of it all unfolds slowly with each episode. But this is the type of series where if you watch the first couple of episodes and then the last one of the season, you can understand and get the gist of what happened without being confused.

You really don't want that because then it feels like all the other episodes before are filler ones. Also, no offense to Ruby. But being the central character, she's kind of hard to like. Yes, we get into the fact that her mother died, her father left right after, and the hurt from her past has sort of hindered her from being able to form a true connection in her relationships. And her friend AJ and others do cal her out on it. But in a series, your central character needs to be likable for you too root for them. And I just didn't feel that way with Ruby.

James Dittiger/PEACOCK

The highlight of Laid for me is the friendship between Ruby and AJ. Even though Ruby and Zack, AJ's boyfriend, do ruin that by sleeping together when the couple is broken up. It's ok, though. The besties (and couple) do make up at the end. Zosia Mamet is fun in everything she does. And she was no different in this role!

Now let's move on to whether a Laid season 2 should happen. I will say that the last episode, especially the final moments, are really good. The twist of the hex not being transferred as they thought, Ruby now basically cursing Isaac because of it, her estranged dad showing up and telling her he's gone through the same thing, and we're left with a love triangle sort of situation between Ruby, Isaac, and Richie. There's a lot to unpack here and much for a second season to get into.

The season 1 finale does actually manage to get your attention back. However, even with all these intriguing loose ends and unanswered questions, do I think there should be a second season? To be honest, not really. Yes, there's some more story to explore for sure. But with the fact that I was kind of pushing through the episodes until we got to the end says a lot.

I think this dark comedy would be better off as one season. Even though that's disappointing for me to write because I actually had really high hopes for it going in. I'd say if you have nothing else to watch and are looking for something new, then give it a shot. Otherwise, this dark comedy is a skip.

All 8 episodes of Laid are now streaming on Peacock.