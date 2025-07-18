Landman season 2 casts two key recurring roles

It took some time to get confirmation of Landman season 2, but now that it’s been picked up by Paramount+, it’s time to get some casting updates. Of course, the main cast from the first season will return, but we have two key guest roles confirmed.

Guy Burnet and Miriam Silverman will join the cast in recurring roles. There are a few details of who they will play, and you’ll want to check out some of their past projects to get a feel of their acting styles.

Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Fubar" Season 2 | Charley Gallay/GettyImages

Guy Burnet will play a charming oil engineer

Burnet will take on the role of Charlie Newsom, who is described by Deadline as a “charming oil and gas engineer.” He’s sure to end up running into Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris, who just couldn’t seem to get his life in order throughout the first season. As the land manager at M-Tex Oil, we’re sure to see Charlie cross paths with him, but maybe in a way that makes Tommy’s life much harder.

You’ve seen Burnet before in a fair few productions, including most recently in Netflix’s Fubar and in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Pitch fans will recognized the British-American actor for the third movie, and what you may have not known is that he starred as Craig Dean in the UK soap opera Hollyoaks.

Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere | Theo Wargo/GettyImages

Miriam Silverman takes on the role of a university admissions counselor in Landman season 2

Meanwhile, Silverman will take on the role of Greta Stidham, who is described as “an intimidating university admissions counselor.” It’s not clear how many episodes she’ll be in, but this could connect to Michelle Rudolph’s Ainsley Taylor, who is sure to be graduating high school.

Broadway fans will know Silverman as Mavis in The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window, which she won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for. She was also in Your Friends and Neighbors, which is currently also in production on season 2. You may have spotted her in Netflix’s The Night Agent, Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and much more.

Landman season 2 has just started production in Fort Worth, with a November 2025 release month set. There is some bad news that comes with the renewal, and that’s that Jon Ham will not return for the second season, as he only signed on to do one season of the series.

Landman is available to stream on Paramount+.