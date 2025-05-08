We don't have to wait long for the next new season of several Taylor Sheridan shows!

After Yellowstone came to an end earlier this year, Paramount revealed the release plans for four new seasons of Taylor Sheridan's shows, including Landman season 2, Tulsa King season 3, Mayor Kingstown season 4, and the first season of the new Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch.

During the latest Paramount Earnings Call for Q1 2025, Paramount gave investors and fans of the Taylor Sheridan shows a look at the upcoming release schedule for four of Sheridan's shows. We shared the release months for each of the shows.

Show/Season Release Month Tulsa King season 3 September 2025 Mayor of Kingstown season 4 October 2025 Landman season 2 November 2025 Dutton Ranch season 1 November 2025

For those keeping track at home, that means we're getting a new episodes of Sheridan's shows every month from at least September through December 2025. Landman and Dutton Ranch, depending on when they premiere in November, could even continue into January 2026.

Paramount+ didn't announce any release dates yet, but those will surely be announced sometime this summer or early fall. We'll keep you posted on that news when we find out!

Looking at the release schedule, it makes a lot of sense that this is the release schedule that Paramount+ is going with. In Tulsa King season 3, Sylvester Stallone returns as The General. After a successful second season that premiered in the fall of 2024, production on the third season started in the spring of 2025. It's not clear if production has wrapped yet, but it probably will soon with that September premiere date.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4, starring Jeremy Renner, premieres on Paramount+ sometime in October 2025. After the third season came to an end in August 2024, the series was renewed for season 4 around the end of the year. Production on the fourth season reportedly started in early 2025, and it should be wrapping this month, if it hasn't already.

Landman season 2, which added Sam Elliott to the cast, just started filming this spring, and it's set or a November premiere, just like the first season. Given just how popular that show was, getting a new season out a year later is definitely a good move from Paramount+.

Last but not least, Dutton Ranch is coming this fall, and it's slated to premiere in November 2025, one year after Yellowstone season 5 part 2 was released on the Paramount Network. For those who don't know, Dutton Ranch is the spinoff of Yellowstone starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. The series will continue Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's story after the conclusion of Yellowstone.

That's all we know so far, but as I mentioned, we're expecting to learn a lot more about all four of these shows throughout the next few months.

Luckily, that's not the only Yellowstone news that we learned on the call, either. Paramount also revealed that, in addition to Dutton Ranch, there are two more Yellowstone shows coming soon. Y: Marshals starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton is coming to CBS in early 2026. It's slotted for a midseason premiere.

Then, 1944, another Yellowstone series, is confirmed to be on the way sometime in 2026. We don't have much more information than that at this point, but it was mentioned on the call.

So, if you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan, it's going to be a great end of 2025 and beginning of 2026. You just have to be a little patient until these shows start rolling out.