Landman's best character just got an even bigger role in season 2

Oscar-nominated actress Demi Moore for The Substance looks to have a more promising role in Landman season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore will be placed second in billing behind the leading star of the series, Billy Bob Thornton.

The fanbase for Landman were frustrated to say the least with Demi Moore’s limited involvement in season 1. When you have a Hollywood hot shot like Demi, it doesn’t make much sense to sideline her. The change in the credits guarantees that the Golden Globe winning actress will have a grander role in chapter two of Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama.

Cami Miller is Monty’s (Jon Hamm) wife and Tommy’s (Billy Bob Thornton) friend. Monty Miller was the owner of M-Tex, a multibillion-dollar oil company. The death of Cami’s husband at the end of season one, may have paved the way for rapid character development.

Demi Moore as Cami Miller in Landman on Paramount+ | Courtesy of Paramount

In the penultimate episode of the first season, Tommy Norris is promoted to president of M-Tex succeeding Monty’s death. It stands to reason that Cami the now widower will become a powerful player when Landman returns.

The second season will also brings another Oscar nominated talent in Andy Garcia along with other cast members Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, Michelle Randolph, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

The series may have been met with some early criticism, but it soon became the most watched global premiere and finale in Paramount+ history. The success even earned Billy Bob Thornton a Golden Globe nomination.

What can we expect in Landman season 2?

Landman is a series inspired by the Boomtown podcast, and follows the world of West Texas oil rigs where roughnecks and wildcat billionaires are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, economy, and geopolitics. The oil drama surrounds Tommy Norris and his family. Tommy will have big shoes to fill in season 2 as he takes over the company in place of his friend. He has to not only worry about the legacy of Monty, but the future of his wife Cami and their children. Pressure will be mounting high.

Cami and Tommy have not always seen eye to eye. Mrs. Miller has a business mind and looks for profit. Tommy has the mind of a landman, hence the title. Running day-to-day operations and keeping the business afloat. Despite any frustrations and complications that may arise, the finale of season 1 sets up a close-knit relationship between the top two billed actors on the show.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Demi Moore as Cami Miller in Landman on Paramount+ | Courtesy of Paramount

There has been some casting rumors that legendary actor Sam Elliott will be joining the cast of season 2. Beside Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton that would pack quite a bunch for Taylor Sheridan’s successful show. Elliott is a household name that would have even more fans swarming in to watch. Myself included.

Landman has already begun shooting the second season of the series. There is no timeline yet for the premiere of season 2, but there is a potential of a late 2025 or early 2026 debut. You can catch all episodes of Landman season 1 on Paramount+ in the US.