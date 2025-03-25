1883 star reportedly joins Landman season 2 cast

You can take the man off the ranch, but you can't take the ranch out of the man. I think that's a saying. If not, it should be.

1883 and The Ranch star Sam Elliott is saddling up for the next season of Taylor Sheridan's new hit series, Landman.

According to a report from Puck News, Elliott has reportedly joined the Landman season 2 cast. Country Living also reported the news. The series will be, I believe, the second time Elliott and Sheridan have worked together. The report mentioned Elliott will be a main character, so we should be seeing a lot of him on screen in the new season.

Landman premiered on Paramount+ on Nov. 17, 2024, and ran for 10 episodes in its first season. The streamer picked up Landman for season 2 a few weeks ago. Now, we'll get to see Elliott alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the new season. It's not expected that Jon Hamm will return for season 2. If you watch the first season, you'll understand why, but we should see most of the season 1 cast return, as well.

In addition to Thornton and Hamm, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Colm Feor, Jacob Lofland, Pauline Chavez, Michelle Randolph, James Jordan, and more starred in the first season of the series.

Since the renewal news, we hadn't heard much about the future of Landman, when filming starts, or when to expect the new season. With the latest casting news, it's obviously welcome for fans of the series, and it shows there's a lot happening behind the scenes.

Obviously, Elliott was a huge part of 1883, and it will be fascinating to see what his role will be in Landman season 2. It's probably going to be a long wait until Landman season 2 arrives on Paramount+. Sheridan has a ton of different projects in the works right now, so we'll have to just wait and see how it all shakes out.

Overall, Landman was probably one of my least favorite of Sheridan's shows, but it definitely has a place in the greater TV landscape, especially following the end of Yellowstone late last year. Of course, that story is not over, but we haven't heard much about its future recently.

We'll share more news about Landman season 2 and Elliott's role in the series as we find out. Stay tuned for more news about Sheridan's other shows, including 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and whatever is going on with Yellowstone, as well.