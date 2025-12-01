Landman season 2 episode 3 recap: Cami discovers Monty's deeply buried secrets

Cooper's dream really was too good to be true in Landman season 2, episode 2. He got into business with the wrong man, Gallino, and he'll need his father to get him out of this dangerous partnership. Things aren't easy for Tommy either, with more financial troubles at M-Tex and the added strain of dealing with his father.

Caution: this post contains SPOILERS from Landman season 2, episode 3

This episode pushes Cami deeper into Monty’s financial maze, where she uncovers a truth far darker than M-Tex’s clean facade suggests. Tommy’s dealings with Gallino only grow more complicated. And if that wasn't enough, a field event proves how quickly a normal day can turn deadly.

Colm Feore as Nathan, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca, Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy and Demi Moore as Cami in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

M-Tex is in deep trouble because of Monty in Landman season 2 episode 3

In the previous episode, Cami spent the night looking through Monty's papers at his office. Now, she has finally found something: the money troubles are worse than they thought. She soon meets with Tommy, Nate, and Rebecca.

She hits the nail on the head: M-Tex has no money. It appears it never did. As Rebecca explains, M-Tex is broken into multiple limited liability companies, with all revenue flowing into a holding company in Monty's name. But all the money going into the LLCs for payables comes from loans. Neither Cami nor Nate have been able to find the account paying those loans.

Tommy and Cami both know Monty's personal lawyer, Alan Thomas, is hiding something. He's not easy to intimidate, not until Cami throws a drink in his face. And to close the deal, Tommy breaks a bottle on his head. Alan agrees to tell them the truth — the money goes into an offshore drilling company, one that no one knew about. This is far from over.

Andy Garcia as Gallino and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman season 2 episode 3 brings Tommy and Gallino closer

Tommy is set on finding a way to help Cooper get rid of Gallino. When Tommy goes to him, Gallino is happy about the wells that hit, insisting that his petroleum advisors told him that's rare. He claims the agreement with Cooper is legit, and his money is clean. "Call it an apology of sorts," he tells Tommy.

Tommy can't be so laid-back. He knows what Gallino is — a drug dealer — and worries the IRS will pick up on the source of the money, too. In the fight that ensues, Gallino reminds Tommy he owes him every breath he takes.

Gallino is also at the club where Cami and Tommy confront Alan. Angela joins, and they stop to have a drink with the cartel leader and his wife, Bella, at her request. And while Cami opens up about her grief — watching the love between Gallino and Bella, and between Tommy and Angela — Gallino insists on his friendship with Tommy and repeats that he's just an investor. Tommy might be too tired to argue, or he might finally believe him.

Mustafa Speaks as Boss and James Jordan as Dale in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Tommy might soon lose some of his best men in Landman season 2

Things aren't going much better for M-Tex in the fields. One of the teams, with Dale and Boss among the men, is sent to an abandoned well. Meters away is a field full of bodies — soldiers and animals. They died of gas poisoning, and the team discovers it a moment too late.

The men on the ground are already sick. Only Jarrell is spared, standing atop the well. But when the wind turns, Jarrell falls. Dale gets to him just in time with the gas mask. A helicopter arrives, taking the two men who are sickest to the hospital, leaving the others to drive out of there.

On the way back, Boss seems tired of risking his life. He's thinking about the family he'd leave behind. And Dale, too, talking to Nate that night, seems truly tired of the job. Could this mean Tommy, and Cami by extension, are about to lose two of their best men?

Just how deep do Monty’s secrets run? And is Gallino really done being a threat to Tommy and Cooper? Episode 4 has plenty to answer. Landman airs at midnight ET on Sundays on Paramount+.