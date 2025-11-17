Landman season 2 episode 1 recap: Tommy becomes M-Tex Oil President

The Landman season 1 finale left us with a lot of questions, the most important being how Tommy will handle the business now that Monty is dead. The finale also had Tommy narrowly escape Jimenez and his men, not through any personal effort, but because Gallino got him out and eliminated his competition in the process. Will Tommy truly become "friends" with the drug dealers now?

Landman season 2 episode 1 doesn't answer all the questions, but at least we get to see Tommy as the company president, something he hasn't asked for, but handles quite well. We also see that family drama doesn't give him a break. If anything, it gets worse.

Tommy and Cami team up to keep the company afloat

With Monty gone, the company is suddenly in Cami’s hands thanks to the change-in-control clause, but Tommy is adamant that he runs the company — Cami is the owner, yes, but he is the one who always did the “dirty work,” like getting permits and leases and closing the tough deals. His promotion to president gives him the authority, but not the breathing room.

Tommy meets with Danny Blanton, the same man Monty negotiated with before his death, and it’s clear Tommy’s still a sharp negotiator. He also manages to get a few leases down in Texas and Louisiana off his hands, selling them to Bob Knowles. It's Bob who insists Cami should sell now that the market is booming — no one thinks she can run the company — but Tommy pushes back hard.

Everyone either pities her or doubts her, which fuels her determination. At the luncheon, Cami hits the room with a quiet ferocity: she’s a hunter, she knows exactly what she’s doing, and isn't afraid to tell everyone that “underestimating me is how I buy you out.” The room goes dead silent… then erupts into applause.

Tommy tells Cami she should direct all calls about selling to him. She wants to learn, but it's not the time yet. Together, Tommy and Cami form an uneasy but determined partnership, battling debt, skepticism, and the shadow of Monty’s leadership as they try to keep the company afloat.

Cooper is getting closer to his dream

While Tommy handles the corporate battlefield, Cooper is out carving his own path — literally. He’s started working his own fields, and when he hits oil with a high ratio, the excitement nearly knocks him off his feet. He’s so thrilled that he ends up scaring Ariana’s baby.

Ariana doesn’t quite get why he’s so wound up until he breaks it down: even at the worst estimate, they’re looking at 500 barrels a day, around $39,000 every single day. And they get 75% of it. That’s roughly ten million dollars a year. Suddenly, Ariana understands exactly why Cooper is beyond himself.

Tommy isn’t spared the family drama

Just as Tommy tries to steady the company, family matters come barreling in. We’re introduced to T.L. — played by Sam Elliott — living in an assisted care facility and giving the staff a hard time because all he wants is to watch his sunsets. He’s informed that Dorothy has passed. At the end of the episode, the suspicion is confirmed: T.L. is Tommy’s father. Which means Tommy not only lost Monty, but his mother, too.

At home, things aren’t much calmer. Angela keeps cooking increasingly complicated dinners that no one at the table actually wants; her daughter protests every carb and every hint of dairy, and Angela ends up ruining the night because Tommy makes another comment about her cycle.

Episode 1 delivers exactly what fans expect from Taylor Sheridan’s world: grit, pressure, and complicated loyalties. With Tommy now holding the reins, Cami fighting to be taken seriously, and Cooper chasing a dream that might finally pay off, things are moving fast.

Landman season 2 episode 2 comes to Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 3 A.M. E.T. / 12 A.M. P.T. Don't miss it!