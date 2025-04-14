The Last of Us season 2 is finally here, and the new season brings with it new faces and new threats. Jumping five years after the events of season 1, audiences learn what life in Jackson has been like for our main characters Joel and Ellie, as well as reminding us just how dangerous the infected can truly be. Here's a recap of season 2 episode 1, "Future Days," on HBO and Max. SPOILERS BELOW.

The season 2 premiere begins with a brief reminder that Ellie did believe Joel's lie about the incident with the Fireflies at the hospital. We are then officially introduced to Abby, as she and several others overlook dozens of graves, mere days after Joel had rescued Ellie from the Fireflies and left many dead members in his wake.

Distraught and desiring revenge, Abby demands that they find Joel, knowing a handful of facts about him, including his age, height, and appearance. One of the members reminds her of the possibility of Firefly survivors in Seattle, adding that they may be able to help her find Joel. She reluctantly agrees.

An unknown falling out between Ellie and Joel

Five years later in Jackson, we find that Ellie is just as stubborn, headstrong, and humorous as before, undergoing training sessions in fighting with Jesse overseeing her progress and shooting practice with Tommy. Although Ellie is known to break the rules, Tommy is pulling her from patrols per Joel's request.

This angers Ellie and, through heavy persuasion, changes Tommy's mind. Joel, meanwhile, is overseeing a lot of the construction in Jackson, obviously upset and at wits' end about Ellie. Although we do not learn of the reason why (at least not just yet), he and Ellie had a falling out.

Dina tries to learn more about it while informing him of the clay pipes situation. Joel doesn't go into detail, but his choice of words reveals he's been going to therapy, which Dina is delighted about. But Joel does request that she keep it to herself. As more people seek Jackson for shelter and aid, Maria, Tommy's wife, is concerned about the lack of homes.

Life in Jackson

Joel insists he's working as fast as he can, but they simply do not have the supply to meet the demand. After a quick introduction to Maria and Tommy's son, Joel leaves to attend therapy with Gail.

Using weed as payment, Gail, who is far from what we would consider professional due to her language and mannerisms, notices that Joel's issue is the constant battle of trying to reconnect with Ellie. But it becomes apparent that he's withholding key information.

Believing she can convince him to reveal this secret, Gail confesses that she hates Joel because he killed her husband, Eugene. A hint is dropped that Joel didn't have a choice but regardless, she's still unhappy to be celebrating her first birthday alone without him. Joel begins to crack, but at the last-minute puts on a stern face and refuses to buckle, ending the session early.

Ellie, meanwhile, now donning a tattoo that covers her infection scar, has been living in the garage behind the house she used to live in with Joel. She and Dina prepare for patrol, led by Kat, Ellie's ex-girlfriend.

Danger lurks nearby

During their patrol, we can clearly see how strong Ellie and Dina's friendship is when they spot a trail of fresh blood. Ignoring Kat's orders, the fearless duo follow it to a small abandoned market, dead bear, and dead infected.

The two decide to explore the market, much to Kat's dismay. In doing so, Ellie and Dina spot a clicker, and after goofing off, Ellie successfully kills it. But she then proceeds to fall through the decaying floor. With no other way out, she begins to explore the area as Dina searches for an exit above.

Ellie's exploration comes to a halt when an infected, stalker stage, follows her like a predator, already showing signs of the infection across her body. Ellie battles the infected but gets bitten before killing it.

When Dina arrives to help, Ellie covers up the bite and keeps it a secret, even when she and Dina sit before the Jackson council to discuss what happened on patrol. Although Tommy and Maria do not believe Dina's side of the story, they allow both to go. Maria is wary about the sightings of more infected, but the rest of the council dismisses her concerns. The meeting is dismissed early due to the New Year's celebration that evening.

Abby and her crew are close by

Joel attempts to speak to Ellie (who attempted to cover her bite mark by cutting away evidence of the teeth and stitching it), enters the garage, asking her about the party later. Ellie is thinking of going, but doesn't speak to Joel long when he notices the guitar strings need repairing.

At the celebration, Ellie watches Dina dance, her attraction to her friend evident. She doesn't confess these feelings to Jesse but learns that he and Dina are officially broken up, with no signs of getting back together again.

Dina asks to dance with Ellie, but the longer they slow dance, the more obvious the attraction between them becomes until Dina takes the plunge and kisses Ellie. This upsets a Jackson citizen, resulting in him using an offensive word.

Before Ellie can fight him about it, Joel shows up and roughs up the citizen. Angered that Joel interfered, Ellie yells at him and leaves. Walking back towards home, she spots Joel playing the guitar on the front porch, but she makes no effort to approach him. The episode ends with two terrifying realizations: the pipe filled with dead weeds and roots also contains infected fungal roots that activate upon a sparkler dropped near it, and that Abby and her crew are mere miles away from Jackson.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 review

The Last of Us season 2 premiere delivered in meeting my expectations and then some. Without missing a beat, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal easily fall back into place as Ellie and Joel, revealing how much the two have and have not changed.

While I suspected that a lot of season 2 would be a fluctuation between the present and past, the natural progression of the episode was so well edited and filmed that I desired more even when the credits rolled. Already, Abby, Dina, and Jesse grip you for different reasons, becoming new additions to the cast.

Abby's need for revenge hasn't been fully explored yet, but her arrival means a lot of dark times ahead for Ellie and Joel. Dina and Jesse are both joys to watch on screen, between Dina's lighthearted, goofy nature and Jesse's down-to-earth personality, already showing great promise of becoming a leader.

Seeing Tommy and Maria once more was equally a joy, watching how Tommy has become a close and trusting uncle of sorts for Ellie and Maria's desire to always think forward with Jackson in mind. Although I could not help but note how her intuition about the infected problem went unnoticed. You have to trust your gut. And now it seems the attack is imminent.

Joel's decision to seek therapy has been quite a controversial topic amongst fans, but after seeing it in action, I do not see the issue with it. Yes, Joel is this complex, anti-hero, who is tough and hardened from what the apocalypse did to him. But at the same time, he softened up thanks to Ellie, and for him to seek therapy as a means to find a way to reconnect with her makes sense.

Therapy was probably the last thing Joel wanted to do but this is his last choice if he is to mend their relationship. Again, it makes sense to me. I am interested in learning more about Gail and what happened to her deceased husband Eugene as well.

All in all, I loved how The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 focused on the story and, thus far, continues to do so. I'm looking forward to finding out what happens next this season!

The Last of Us season 2 releases new episodes Sundays on HBO and Max.