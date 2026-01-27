The last two episodes of Fallout season 2 will arrive sooner than expected

The downside of Fallout right now is that we only have two more episodes to go. The great news is that the episodes will be released earlier than expected.

Amazon released the exciting news via the social media channels for the series. It gave exact times that the two episodes will be released over the next two weeks, with the hope of more answers about the past but also plenty more questions!

When will the last two episodes of Fallout season 2 air?

Fallout season 2 episode 7 will air tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 27, arriving a day earlier than expected. Well, more like a few hours earlier than expected. The episode will drop at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, so a few hours before the episode would have usually aired.

With the tagline “You always end up back where you started,” it’s interesting to see who is going back to where they started. There has been a lot of hints that we’ll get more about Steph, learning that she was originally from Canada, which could mean that we finally learn about how she ended up in the Vaults and what she wants to actually achieve while there.

Good morning, Vault Dwellers! Due to strong participation and interest, we have amended the start times for the remaining Season Two presentations. Episode Seven will now begin Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PT, and Episode Eight will now begin Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. PT. Your… pic.twitter.com/x1LhnwEsRL — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 26, 2026

The Fallout season 2 finale will then stream on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Like this week, the episode will drop at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, so a few hours earlier than expected. There isn’t a released tagline for this episode just yet.

Why is Fallout arriving early on Prime Video?

While there are some rumors that Amazon is doing this because the Fallout ratings have dropped, I don’t think that’s the case. Look, the truth about Fallout is that the release model changed and that has a direct effect on the viewership. With eight episodes for viewers to work through at once during season 1, of course it was going to log more watch-time right away compared to season 2, which has released weekly. It’s dumb to compare apples to oranges.

Justin Theroux in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Instead, this change is likely just to offer viewers something exciting for the final two episodes. Remember that the first episode arrived earlier than initially expected, so it’s not completely out of Prime Video’s style to do something like this.

Fallout season 3 is already confirmed, so we don’t need to worry too much about the future of the series. Filming is reportedly slated to start in May 2026, and we could get a release as early as 2027!

Fallout season 2 now airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Prime Video.