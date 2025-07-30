Latest filming update is bad news for Ransom Canyon season 2

There's some good news to share with Ransom Canyon fans, but there's also a bit of frustrating news that goes hand in hand. Following the successful release of the Western romantic drama series back in April, Netflix officially renewed season 2 in June. Thankfully, we now know when production will likely begin on the upcoming new season, and it's sooner than you think!

According to Deadline's initial report about the Ransom Canyon season 2 renewal, filming will begin again in Albuquerque, New Mexico in September 2025. What's on Netflix suggests cameras begin rolling on Sept. 17 and will wrap production in early 2026, which could be anywhere from January to sometime in February at the latest. After that, post-production begins.

Back in 2024, the first season began filming in February and wrapped in June, which accounted for about between four to five months of filming. That means, if Ransom Canyon season 2 begins filming in mid-September 2025, production could wrap by January 2026, which is five months later. Of course, here comes that double-edged sword of a delayed release date.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 110 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. ANNA KOORIS/Netflix © 2024

Ransom Canyon ultimately made its premiere on Netflix in April 2025 after wrapping production in June 2024. Hopefully, the gap between wrap and premiere doesn't last quite as long this time around now that the series is a well-oiled machine and there's a demand for new episodes. There's no need for season 2 to wait 10 months to be released after wrapping production.

However, there's still likely going to be a bit of a delay when it comes to a release date. That's where the "bad news" of this filming update comes in. Since season 2 will finish filming in early 2026, there's realistically no chance that the show could return exactly one year later in April 2026. Instead, it's much more reasonable to expect Ransom Canyon season 2 to be released in summer 2026 or even early fall, though that's honestly the extreme latest.

Now that the show has a devoted fanbase that will definitely be tuning in to watch Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly as Staten and Quinn, as well as all of the lovable (or lovably hate-able) characters in the ensemble, Netflix has an incentive to get the new episodes on fans' watch lists as soon as humanly possible. It's going to take some patience, but season 2 will back next year along with new seasons of fellow romantic drama hits Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River.

While the waiting game now begins, the cast will surely keep us up to date as much as they can behind the scenes once they're reunited on set. It's going to be exciting to see the first snaps of them back at work on the Double K, Bar W, and Fuller ranches! Plus, there's more Minka Kelly coming to Netflix later this year in the new Christmas movie Champagne Problems.

Stay tuned for more Ransom Canyon news and updates from Show Snob!

Read Ransom Canyon season 1 recaps: