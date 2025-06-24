Ransom Canyon season 2 is officially happening (and starts filming very soon!)

Since Ransom Canyon made its premiere on Netflix this spring, fans who fell in love with Staten and Quinn and all of the titular town's characters have been waiting for word on season 2. Finally, Netflix has made the announcement we needed and knew deep down was coming!

Ransom Canyon season 2 is happening on Netflix

On Tuesday, June 24, Netflix announced the renewal of Ransom Canyon season 2, which comes over two months after the show's premiere. It's been quite the waiting game, and we were starting to worry about the show's fate with each passing day, but the writing was on the wall for the hit Western romantic drama's eventual renewal for another season.

As Netflix touts in the renewal press release, Ransom Canyon took up residence on the Global Top 10 TV (English) list for four weeks and ranked within the Top 10 TV in 77 countries. Clearly, the show resonated with audiences who wanted more of its binge-worthy drama.

Deadline reports that Ransom Canyon season 2 currently looks to begin filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico in September 2025. The writing process on season 2 has been taking place long before the formal renewal, as Deadline states the writer's room opened earlier this spring.

The bulk of the writing appears to be either down or in the works on season 2, which will be juicier than following the shocking season 1 finale. Quinn was headed to New York to take a piano job in order to help pay for Gracie's, while Staten continues to fight for ownership of his ranch against Davis and his father. Meanwhile, Yancy's surprise wife shows up in town and thwarts his wedding to Ellie.

In a statement in celebration of the season 2 renewal, showrunner April Blair expressed her excitement and teased the drama yet to unfold: "I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon! Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."

Since Ransom Canyon season 2 appears to be getting back into production sometime this fall, as rumored by Deadline, filming could likely wrap by the end of the year (at the very earliest) or sometime in early 2026. Ultimately, we will be waiting for new episodes to hit our watch list until at least summer 2026, though let's hope for the show to return before 2026 ends.

When production kicks off on season 2, the cast will surely keep us updated with all kinds of updates, which will give us a better idea of when to expect the season to premiere. For now, it's time to get excited to return to Ransom Canyon! Stay tuned for more news and updates.

