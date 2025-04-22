Stay up to date with Stabler! Law and Order: Organized Crime season 5 release schedule

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 5 is back, and it has a new home. The NBC series hasn't switched networks, it's completely moved off the broadcast schedule and is now considered to be a streaming show.

It may seem like a weird move, but this was actually due to the benefit of the show where it's been seeing more success on Peacock rather than NBC, according to Jeff Bader, President of Program Planning Strategy at NBCUniversal Entertainment. I mean, look. As long as the procedural hasn't been cancelled and the move does help it, I'm here for it. So the release schedule might look a bit different. Here's when you can watch every episode on Peacock!

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler-- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

When to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 5 on Peacock

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiered Thursday, April 17, 2025 on Peacock with the first two episodes. Now you might think with the move from NBC to streaming that you'd expect two episodes each week. But that's not the case. Going forward, on new installment will be released on Thursdays until the finale. The last episode of the season drops June 12, 2025 on the streamer.

Another change has happened, and that's the decrease in the episode count. Where we've gotten 22-episode seasons in seasons 2 and 3, the show started seeing less in season 4 with 13 episodes to tell that story. And now, the season is is even shorter with season 5 coming in at a total of 10 episodes only. This was likely done because it's a streaming show now. We shared the full release schedule below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 April 17 Episode 2 April 17 Episode 3 April 24 Episode 4 May 1 Episode 5 May 8 Episode 6 May 15 Episode 7 May 22 Episode 8 May 29 Episode 9 June 5 Episode 10 June 12

In the first two episodes of Organized Crime, we saw our fave Stabler go undercover to expose an International smuggling ring. He's definitely hard at work! Though while on the job he gets injured and has to recover, with Captain Olivia Benson overseeing that. Plus, the story tackles an unsolved case, per the synopses.

Overall, the season will also see how people can use technology to cause danger at home, and a crime family is also out for Stabler and wanting him to pay for "the injury he did them in Rome," per a press release. As he always does, Stabler has one goal in mind. And that's to keep everyone safe and fight for justice. That's what we love about him!

Law and Order: Organized Crime premieres releases new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.