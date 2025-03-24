Law and Order: Organized Crime season 5 won't air on TV (Streaming home and trailer)

Law and Order: Organized Crime is on the move! The great news is that season 5 is on its way very soon. However if you were planning to watch it on NBC per usual, the new season actually isn't going to air on TV. There's another spot you'll have to go to to find it and tune in! Where is the show's new home?

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 5 premieres Thursday, April 17, 2025 on Peacock. Yup, the crime drama is officially becoming a streaming show. The first two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by one weekly until the finale on June 12. There's a total of 10 episodes, which is shorter than what we're used to.

The Dick Wolf series stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris. And as we wait for the release, at least we can get a look at the cast and what their characters are up to in the new season thanks to the trailer. Check it out below!

Detective Elliot Stable (Meloni) is at the center of the story, and the man we love to see fight crime. As always, he and his unit will have their hands full in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 5! The synopsis teases that story will explore "dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling," how technology can lead to domestic terrorism, and there's a crime family who's out for revenge after the events of Rome. But as he always does, Stabler will put the people first and continue his "fight for justice.

Law and Order: Organized Crime premiere will still air on NBC

And while the procedural won't be airing on television and a network every week as we've gotten used to, you will be able to watch the first episode with a linear airing. The Law and Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere episode will be available to watch on the same day, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. So while it won't be weekly, I love that we're getting this at least!

I don't know how I feel about the series moving from network to streaming. It does make me a bit nervous if I'm being honest. I feel like for shows of this genre, they work better on TV. Especially since Organized Crime is part of a franchise. However, I'm willing to take a chance and see how things turns out. Perhaps the show will get a wider audience being strictly on streaming. The drama deserves the best, and hopefully being on Peacock will give it that.

