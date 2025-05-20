Leanne Morgan's Netflix sitcom confirmed for release sooner than you think

Currently on a hot streak with comedy series with the likes of Nobody Wants This, Running Point, A Man on the Inside, and The Four Seasons, Netflix looks to keep their run of good luck going with the eponymous new sitcom from breakout standup comedian Leanne Morgan. The streamer ordered the multi-cam from Big Bang mastermind Chuck Lorre last year, and it's finally headed to our watch lists!

According to a report from TIME, Leanne Morgan's debut sitcom Leanne will be released on Netflix on Thursday, July 31. The surely hilarious comedy arrives right in the center of the summer to keep the laughs going through the hottest days of the year! Prior to the release date confirmation, Netflix had confirmed that the sitcom would be released sometime in 2025.

Morgan stars in Leanne as character loosely based on herself and her life experiences. In the series, Leanne's life turns upside down when her husband (of over three decades!) leaves their marriage to pursue another relationship. Suddenly, Leanne's left to start over in this new chapter on her own as a grandmother who's also beginning menopause. Luckily, she has her family by her side.

Leanne Morgan sitcom sets summer 2025 release date on Netflix

Beyond Morgan leading the cast, the sitcom also stars Kristen Johnston as Leanne's sister Carol, Graham Rogers as Leanne's son Tyler, Hannah Pilkes as Leanne's daughter Josie, Ryan Stiles as Leanne's ex-husband Bill, and Celia Weston and Blake Clark as Leanne's parents Margaret and John. It's an excellent cast with a perfect mixture of familiar and new faces.

When Netflix ordered the series, the first season order came in at 16 episodes. That's a larger episode count than normal for a Netflix comedy series, but since it's a multi-came series, it's right in line with previous series like The Ranch, The Upshaws, and That '90s Show. Because it's such a big order, the 16 episodes are expected to be split into two parts, but Netflix hasn't confirmed that yet. Honestly, Netflix should consider trying something new and dropping all 16 at once!

Morgan's sitcom came out of her 2023 Netflix comedy special I'm Every Woman earning success and acclaim. Earlier this year, Morgan shared a photo of herself and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos celebrating the fact that, one year after pitching her sitcom, she was already filming it! Production was still in progress as of January 2025 and wrapped by late April. Along with the order for the sitcom, Morgan also scored two additional comedy specials, which fans can look forward to on Netflix.

While the release date has been shared by TIME, we're still looking forward to Netflix making the official announcement soon complete with first look images and a teaser trailer. Leanne definitely will be one of the new Netflix shows to look out for this summer, which also includes the likes of Squid Game, Wednesday, The Sandman, Too Much, Untamed, and more.

Make sure to set your reminders now for Leanne on Netflix!