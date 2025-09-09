Leanne season 2 gets the best news ever from Netflix

Get ready for even more laughs to hit our watch lists care of Leanne Morgan! Not only does the comedian have a new stand-up special hitting the streamer this fall, but the star's debut sitcom has officially been renewed for a second season. That's right, Leanne season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix and the star herself following the sitcom's successful launch this summer.

"I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast, and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us, and we can’t wait to be back!" Morgan said of the Leanne season 2 renewal to Netflix's Tudum. Chuck Lorre, the show's co-creator and executive producer, celebrated by offering deserved praise to the comedian: "Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with."

As of the renewal, Netflix hasn't revealed how many episodes will be featured in Leanne season 2, though since season 1 contained 16 episodes released all at once, we can expect the streamer to follow suit with that hit formula. Perhaps there will be a larger episode count for season 2, but that information remains to be announced. Check out Morgan's season 2 announcement below!

Leanne season 2 wisely renewed by Netflix

Netflix renewing Leanne for season 2 couldn't be a smarter decision. While some might have anticipated that the show would underperform and be canceled after a single season, the series has far more "pros" going for it than it does "cons." The series earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, who praised the show's comfortable return to throwback sitcoms.

Additionally, Leanne was produced in the must less expensive multi-camera comedy format. Seeing as Netflix often weighs a show's budget against its viewership performance, Leanne's smaller ratings returns aren't as dismal as those of a pricey drama series when you consider the show isn't exorbitantly expensive to make. For all intents and purposes, the show was a hit and can only grow with its season season.

The series was originally intended to be a single-cam comedy, but Netflix's request for Morgan and Lorre to shift to a multi-cam format has both given streaming a much-needed sitcom win and made Morgan the sitcom star she was clearly destined to be. Netflix teamed her up with some real comedy heavyweights like 3rd from the Sun and Mom's Kristen Johnston and The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway?'s Ryan Stiles.

Even though Johnston landed a recurring role in Going Dutch season 2 on Fox, she's definitely expected to reprise her role as Leanne's sister Carol. Stiles and fellow main cast members Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes are also expected to return, and we should also see Tim Daly back as Leanne's FBI agent boyfriend Andrew and Jayma Mays as Mary.

Netflix hasn't set a return date for Leanne season 2 or shared when production will begin. However, based on the production cycle for season 1, production could reasonably begin before the end of the year or early next year for an eventual premiere by mid-2026 at the earliest (though that's just a prediction). Multi-cam sitcoms typically have a quick turnaround, so the wait shouldn't be too long.

Watch Leanne only on Netflix. Stay tuned for more news and updates!