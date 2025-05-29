Netflix finally makes wise release decision with Leanne Morgan's super-sized sitcom

Netflix just made a big decision on the release of Chuck Lorre’s new sitcom, that’s much needed for the series!

In the world of TV sitcoms, Chuck Lorre is one of the biggest names around. His record speaks for itself: Roseanne, Cybil, Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Mom, Young Sheldon, and more. The man is a master of crafting fun comedies for viewers to watch, most of them on CBS.

Lorre has moved a bit toward Netflix in the last few years, creating the acclaimed The Kominsky Method and the underrated Disjointed. So, the word he was crafting a new comedy for the streamer got attention.

What was notable about Leanne was that Netflix gave the series a whopping 16-episode first season order. That’s a rare move for the streamer to show how confident they were in Lorre’s work. However, it was expected that Netflix would make the typical move of splitting the season in two eight-episode installments.

Thankfully, that’s not happening as the streamer confirmed all 16 episodes will be available to binge at once on July 31! That looks to be the best way to hook fans onto a new Lorre comedy hit!

Leanne. (L to R) Kristen Johnston as Carol and Leanne Morgan in Episode #101 of Leanne. Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix © 2024

What is Leanne about?

The series is a classic sitcom setup as comedian Leanne Morgan plays the title role of a wife rocked when her husband (Ryan Stiles) leaves her for another woman. That leaves her having to start over at 60 years old while raising both kids and grandparents.

“Leanne’s life takes an unexpected turn when Bill, her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad.”

The cast includes Lorre favorite Kristen Johnson as Leanne’s sister, Carol; Blake Clark and Celia Weston as Leanne’s parents, John and Margaret; Graham Rogers and Hannah Pilkes as her adult children, Tyler and Josie; and guest stars such as Tim Daly and Jayma Mays.

Anyone who’s seen Morgan’s standup act knows the woman can easily mine her own life for humor and the series looks to use that. The Tennessee native will undoubtedly use her Southern sass for the part and it’s quite refreshing seeing a mature woman who talks of being a grandmother starring as a sitcom lead.

Releasing all the episodes at once is better for Netflix and the show itself. The “split season” format can be annoying for viewers and the show is low-key enough to be a fast binge over a long weekend. Lorre’s own experience will no doubt help it connect, and the binge method is often better for comedies.

There’s no trailer yet, but with this release date set, Leanne looks ready to join the long list of great Chuck Lorre sitcoms and be another fun watch for Netflix viewers!

Leanne premieres Thursday, July 31 on Netflix.