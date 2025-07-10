Lena Dunham 'hopeful' for Too Much season 2, but tried to 'stick the landing'

This post contains spoilers from Too Much on Netflix from this point forward.

The first major television effort from Girls creator Lena Dunham premiered on Netflix on July 10 in the form of Too Much, a funny and vulnerable exploration of love and reckoning with personal trauma. There's no doubt that the series has been highly anticipated, especially in the wake of Dunham's HBO series having a resurgence in popularity as a new generation discovers a voice of our generation.

Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe star in Too Much, which also features an excellent supporting cast full of familiar faces like Richard E. Grant, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Janicza Bravo, Michael Zegen, and guest stars such as Naomi Watts, Kit Harington, Stephen Fry, and Andrew Scott. But after binge-watching all 10 episodes, we now need to know if there will be a second season!

Too Much season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet

As of the show's release on July 10, Netflix has not indicated whether Too Much has been renewed or canceled. It's far too soon for the streaming service to make an announcement, though based on how the show performs in its opening week, that could change soon. Netflix has had great luck with new comedy series in the past few months, and Too Much could be the next show to follow suit.

In a recent interview with Variety, series creator, writer, and director Lena Dunham shared that while she's "hopeful" that Netflix will renew Too Much season 2, she made sure that she left it all on the field, as they say. She crafted the first season to conclude with an ending that would be suitable as a series finale should Netflix opt to cancel the show rather than renew it for another season.

The reason Dunham wanted to "stick the landing" with season 1 was because that oftentimes television creators "don’t always have control in the television industry of what our ending looks like." She wanted to bring the season 1 story to a close without presenting a cliffhanger that could never be resolved. She often did the same with Girls each season, but her first series taught her a lesson.

As she explained to Variety, she's no longer afraid of a show she's created getting canceled, having matured into a new place as a person and a creative. "When I was younger, I thought nothing worse could happen to you than to make something that a) people didn’t like or b) didn’t work well. But failing is not the worst thing."

The Too Much season 1 finale (spoiler warning!) finds Jess and Felix not only getting back together but getting married. It's an unexpectedly fast rush to tie the knot that some viewers might assume is Dunham's way of hitting the fast forward button and wrapping up the series in case of a cancellation. But it's art imitating life, as Dunham married her husband after only eight months of dating.

Getting married isn't a way to quickly wrap up the series with a neat bow. Too Much season 2 could continue to unravel Jess and Felix's complex relationship journey in their first year of marriage. Just because they got married doesn't mean their problems vanish and the story ends. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of Dunham's hilarious, charming, and deeply honest new series.

