Netflix's Too Much trailer is just enough to get us hooked on Lena Dunham's new show

There's no such thing as "too much," especially when it comes to the new Netflix original series Too Much. The romantic comedy series comes from Girls creator and star Lena Dunham and stars Hacks scene stealer Megan Stalter and The White Lotus alum Will Sharpe. Ahead of the show's premiere on July 10, Netflix released the hilarious official trailer, which gives us a taste of what to expect and already has us ready to binge all 10 episodes this summer!

Too Much trailer and new guest stars revealed

The official trailer for Too Much sets up the premise: Stalter's character Jessica leaves New York City in the midst of devastating breakup and takes a new job in London. Jessica tries to "find herself" across the pond and set up a new life free of her past heartbreak and bad decisions. However, when she meets a musician named Felix (Will Sharpe), she can't help falling in love in spite of the various red flags. Their connection and culture shock shakes up Jessica's newfound independence.

By far, it's a trailer that will pull you right in and have you wanting to watch the show, even when the dialogue gets a little raunchy and there are some unexpected moments that might make you cringe. But Stalter's performance, which includes smashing a window with a garden gnome and giving TMI at a dinner party. The two-and-a-half minute clip uses the songs "London Bridge" by Fergie and "That's So True" by Gracie Abrams, which are completely different but perfect rom-com songs nonetheless.

Take a closer look at the Too Much trailer below and read on to learn who was just added to the guest cast!

Beyond Stalter and Sharpe, previously announced supporting and guest cast members include Michael Zegan, Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Leo Reich, Daisy Bevan, Adele Exarchopoulos, Dean-Charles Chapman, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, Emily Ratajkowski, Stephen Fry, Kaori Momoi, Adwoa Aboah, and Lena Dunham herself. But along with the trailer, a number of new guest stars were revealed.

New first-look images and small glimpses in the trailer (in a few cases) revealed the appearances of Andrew Scott (who worked with Dunham on her film Catherine Called Birdy), Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, singer and The Masked Singer judge Rita Ora, and Netflix's Trigger Warning star Jessica Alba. It's unclear who each guest star will be playing, but in the photos, Ora's wearing a Santa Claus costume. That should be fun!

Dunham created the show with her husband Luis Felber, and it's loosely based on the writer's experiences with moving to London and meeting Felber. It's Dunham's first foray back into the television space following the end of her Golden Globe-winning HBO series Girls and the short-lived Jennifer Garner comedy Camping on HBO in 2018. Dunham also directed an episode of Industry and executive produced Generation, but Too Much marks her first creation in nearly 10 years.

The excellent cast, the relatable premise, and the dependable sense of humor from Dunham's writing all lend to Too Much definitely being among the best new Netflix shows of the year so far. It's a great time for new comedy series on streaming services, and here's another worthy entry that will have us hooked and laughing. Check out first looks at the show's surprise new guest stars below!

Andrew Scott in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Jessica Alba in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Rita Ora in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Kit Harington in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Too Much premieres Thursday, July 10 on Netflix.