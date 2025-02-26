Leverage: Redemption season 3 release date set, and it's very soon!

We’ve got a date for the return of Leverage: Redemption, so when can we see the return of the pack of good guy thieves?

It’s been a wait for Leverage: Redemption season 3. The second season wrapped in early 2023, and a third season was ordered in December of that year. Like many shows, the series was put off by the 2023 Hollywood strikes and the schedules of its cast.

But it’s finally coming as TV Line has revealed that Leverage: Redemption season 3 will drop the first three of its 10 episodes on Thursday, April 17. New episodes premiere each Thursday after that.

The original Leverage ran on TNT from 2008 to 2012. The plotline was Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton), a former insurance investigator deciding to hit back against the rich and corrupt taking advantage of others. He assembled a team of Sophie/The Grifter (Gina Bellman), Eliot/The Hitter (Christian Kane), Parker/The Thief (Parker), and Hardison/The Hacker (Aldis Hodge) to steal from the rich and criminal and give to the poor and innocent.

In 2021, the series was revived for Freevee as Leverage: Redemption. With Nate having died, the team reunited, now joined by Breanna/The Maker (Aleyse Shannon) and Harry/The Fixer (Noah Wyle). The series keeps up the fun of the team pulling these scams and heists while tangling with more dangerous enemies.

It looks like a fun new ride for the show, so what else is coming?

What to expect in Leverage: Redemption season 3

Per an official statement, season 3 has the team clashing with a new variety of foes and new challenges. That includes what happens when, for the first time, one of the marks realizes they’re being hustled mid-con.

“Season 3 sees a power broker stealing the clean water under people’s feet and turning it into dirty money, fight a mayor who’s literally the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, out-hustle a pool hustler with a side business in extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships.”

It should be noted that while Aldis Hodge is listed as a regular, he will once more be absent from many episodes due to the actor’s growing movie career. The guest star cast will include Noah Wyle’s real-life daughter Auden returning as Harry’s daughter. Also on board will be Rachael Harris, Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Sam Witwer.

The trailers are likely coming soon to boost the promotion up, but fans are more than eager to see this pack of noble crooks back on the job and stealing the hearts of fans!

Leverage: Redemption season 3 premieres Thursday, April 17 on Prime Video.