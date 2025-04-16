Lindsay Lohan lands first leading TV role at Disney, and we're ready to binge

The excitement surrounding Lindsay Lohan's comeback to mainstream acting is the gift that keeps on giving. Since signing and completing a three-picture deal with Netflix, which included the romantic comedies Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret, Lohan's headed back to her old stomping grounds at Disney. First on the big screen this summer, and next on our watch lists on Hulu. Well, hopefully, if the streamer orders the series!

Deadline reported on April 16 that Lohan has signed on as the star and executive producer of the Hulu drama series Count My Lies, which is now in development and based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Stava. The in-the-works series comes from executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also executive produced This Is Us, How I Met Your Father, and Love, Victor, the latter two being Hulu original series.

Count My Lies centers on a compulsive liar named Sloane Caraway, who manages to use her lying skills to score a nanny job for Violet and Jay Lockhart. (According to Deadline, Lohan will play Violet.) Even though Sloane thinks this could be her "dream job," she soon realizes that she lied her way right into a household with lots of secrets that are seconds away from wreaking havoc on everyone's lives. A page-turner turned into a juicy binge-watch!

While Lohan has appeared in television shows throughout her career, with memorable roles in shows like Ugly Betty, Glee, and 2 Broke Girls, this would mark the first time she would have a leading role in a television series. And to have her first leading TV role under the Disney umbrella, the company where she made her film debut and a number of hit movies, couldn't be more special. Lohan's long been a talent fans have rooted for and wanted to see succeed.

Hulu hasn't yet officially ordered Count My Lies to series as its still in development, I personally can't imagine this series not coming to fruition. The team assembled so far — Lohan, Aptaker, and Berger — are enough to get viewers revved up and ready to binge-watch. The series sounds right on par with the kinds of thrillers that are hot on everyone's watch lists, and it's the perfect next step in Lohan's growing renaissance. Make it happen, Hulu!

Lohan recently opened up about wanting to pivot away from rom-coms to take on dramatic roles, and well, she got her wish. Before her TV project comes together, we can catch Lohan on the big screen this August in Disney's Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday. Aside from Count My Lies, she doesn't currently have any other roles lined up, though based on how the sequel performs, that's surely all about to change. If fans had their way, she'd be in The White Lotus season 4.

