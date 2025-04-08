The White Lotus season 4 is in the works (and might take place somewhere very different)

Now that The White Lotus season 3 has come to an end with the Emmy Award-winning HBO anthology series' best and deadliest season finale yet, all of us fans have trained our attention to season 4. Nothing says mourning season 3's victims quite like dream casting the next season or wondering where in the world season 4 could take place.

HBO announced The White Lotus season 4 renewal back in January 2025, ahead of the season 3 premiere in February. Obviously, there are no concrete details about the season yet, including its plot, episode count, casting, or filming location since creator-writer-director Mike White still has to work his magic. But season 4 is happening, and we couldn't be more excited!

Every season of The White Lotus is filmed at a particular location of The Four Seasons resort. The first season took place in Hawaii, the second in Italy, and the third in Thailand. Because the location of the season is as much of a character as the characters themselves, that's the detail we're naturally inclined to consider which White Lotus locale we're head to next. White has already offered some teases...

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

The White Lotus season 4 location still up in the air

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that location scouting hasn't begun yet for season 4, but back in February, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi shared that they were starting to scout locations in "the next couple of weeks." Scouting has been said to be pushed to the summer. Nothing official has been announced, but we have heard a bit about where we won't be going in season 4.

Although one of the most popular destination requests among viewers is somewhere with mountains and snowy in the wintertime like the Swiss Alps. However, a colder setting has been essentially turned down because Mike White "hates" the cold. Paris has also been a location tossed around as a possibility, but White felt that was a "cop-out." (Paris belongs to Emily right now anyway!)

Following the season 3 finale, White appeared on the show's companion podcast and gave some initial thoughts on the season 4 location. He seemed to suggest that we'll be moving away from the water and island locales. All three seasons so far have been near the ocean, with the guests arriving to the resort on a boat. According to White, that could change in season 4:

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

There have been other rumblings online about possible locations for season 4, and the possibilities are seemingly endless given the number of Four Seasons locations around the world. But in her interview with Deadline in February, Orsi suggested that the series could end up "somewhere in Europe" again. Europe, no crashing waves... hmmmm.

We won't know where season 4 will take place until it's officially announced by HBO, but the final decision will come down a lot more than simply the creative direction for the show. Tax incentives play a large part in where productions are filmed and can force a show to change course, just as The White Lotus had in past seasons. Until the news drops, we'll just have to keep predicting!

Stream The White Lotus only on Max.