Lindsay Lohan reveals how her upcoming Hulu series marks a shocking first

We are in the midst of what some might call the “Lohanissance.” Lindsay Lohan exploded to fame in 1998 with her starring role in the remake of the Disney film The Parent Trap. That movie’s success made her one of the most notable child actresses of her time.

The early 2000s saw Lohan’s star rise more as she starred in now-beloved hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. With her wonderful humor and talent, Lohan appeared to have a great career ahead of her. Sadly, the late 2000s saw Lohan endure a very public series of problems, from legal run-ins to addiction that soon turned her into a tabloid joke. That led to a long break from acting to get herself together.

Thankfully, Lohan seems to have pulled out of it. She became a popular face on Netflix in the holiday-themed romantic comedies Falling for Christmas (2022), Irish Wish (2024), and Our Little Secret (2024). She’s also set to re-team with Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel hitting theaters this August.

Now, Lohan is set to come to TV in a new Hulu series that offers a unique new direction for her!

Lindsay Lohan - CinemaCon 2025 - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Arrivals | Gabe Ginsberg/GettyImages

Lindsay Lohans first leading series role on Hulu

In development at Hulu, Count My Lies is based on the novel by Sophie Stava. It centers around compulsive liar Sloane Caraway, who bluffs her way into a job as a nanny for wealthy couple Violet and Jay Lockhart. Sloane thinks she’s landed the perfect job to live off a rich lifestyle, only to discover the Lockharts have their own dark secrets that could put her in danger.

Lohan is set to play Violet, a socialite type. While she's guest-starred in a couple of TV series before, this will mark Lohan's first leading role in a series. She spoke to Elle Magazine (via Chloe Fineman) on how she was a fan of the novel.

“I love the book. But when I was reading it, I had to put it down for a day because I was like, ‘I’m stressed now.' But I liked that. It’s going to be nice to do something different.”

Speaking of different, Lohan shared that while Violet is married, it doesn’t sound like the marriage is a happy one. This means for the first time, Lohan isn’t playing against a romantic lead.

“I was talking to the writers and showrunners yesterday and told them, ‘I don’t know if you realize, but this is the first time where I don’t have to have a romantic interest, where I don’t have to kiss someone at the end of the movie.’ Which is so refreshing—to not have to be that girl for once.”

Lohan shared how she wants to try darker material, even saying she’d love to work with the types of Quentin Tarantino, Julianne Moore (“I don’t know why I’ve never played her daughter”), Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino. This new series looks to play into that.

So, while Lohan’s new show won’t have her with a romantic lead, it’s a showcase for how the actress is ready to keep this amazing comeback going!