Before 2025 comes to a close, we're going to hit the comedy jackpot! It's been over a year since Maya Rudolph's underrated Apple TV+ comedy series Loot completed its second season, and ever since, fans have been waiting impatiently for the return of Molly Novak and her team. After being briefly postponed due to Rudolph's appearances on Saturday Light Live during the 2024 election, Loot is back!

Loot season 3 confirmed for fall 2025 release on Apple TV+

As revealed by a recent update from Apple TV+, Loot season 3 will be released sometime in fall 2025. The streamer released a sizzle reel featuring the upcoming slate of original content coming from August and beyond, teasing the likes of Chief of War, The Morning Show season 4, Foundation season 3, and many more upcoming shows viewers have been highly anticipating.

While the sizzle reel didn't reveal an official release date for Loot season 3, its inclusion in the video officially confirms that the comedy will be back before 2025 comes to an end. Hopefully, an official release date announcement will arrive in the coming weeks this summer. Apple TV+ has announced release dates for a lot of fall shows, but there's still a lot to look forward to. See the teaser below!

In the video released by Apple TV+, there's a short clip from Loot season 3 that finds Molly and Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) seemingly stranded on an island. Rather than spelling out "SOS" with rocks, they have spelled "Uh oh!" Nicholas wonders if they should have written SOS instead, but Molly insists their choice is "way more us... They'll get it." Will they, though?

When we last left Molly in the Loot season 2 finale, she stood up for herself against a group (cult?) of billionaires after being betrayed by her friend Grace (Ana Gasteyer). Molly decides to act on her feelings for Arthur (Nat Faxon) and go in for a real kiss, but when she visits his home, Willa's (Hayley Magnus) there, too. She decides to hop on a plane with Nicholas and escape... hence the island.

Back in August 2024, Loot season 3 delayed its production start as Rudolph prepared to return to SNL for season 50 to portray presidential nominee Kamala Harris throughout the election. While an official start (or end, for that matter) to production was never expressly revealed, a production listing states that filming began in January 2025, which means it likely wrapped a few months later.

It's unclear exactly when Apple TV+ will release Loot season 3, though September, October, and November are options for a premiere date. The sizzle reel promised "new releases every week" between original series (new and returning) and original movies for the remainder of 2025. Once the streamer shares the release date and teaser trailer, we'll be sure to keep fans updated!

Catch up on Loot seasons 1 and 2 only on Apple TV+.