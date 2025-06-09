Believe it or not, we're racing toward the halfway point of 2025, but when it comes to the most highly anticipated new shows of the year, we're still just getting started. There are massively popular shows like Stranger Things and Wednesday still to come before the year ends, and Apple TV+ just added almost two handfuls of hit shows to that growing list of shows to look forward to this fall.

Apple TV+ shows confirmed for release in 2025

On June 9, 2025, Apple TV+ gave fans a preview of the upcoming slate of shows set for release this fall, which includes the likes of The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Foundation, and Platonic. The sizzle reel video released by the streamer teases new footage of these shows and more hits like Maya Rudolph comedy Loot and the upcoming Jessica Chastain thriller series The Savant.

Take a look at the upcoming Apple TV+ shows confirmed for release this fall:

Chief of War (Aug. 1)

Foundation season 3 (July 11)

Invasion season 3 (TBA)

The Last Frontier (TBA)

Loot season 3 (TBA)

The Morning Show season 4 (Sept. 17)

Platonic season 2 (Aug. 6)

The Savant (TBA)

Slow Horses season 5 (Sept. 24)

Apple TV+'s sizzle reel previews nine shows, and of that nine, five shows already had release dates announced as shared above. Four more shows included in the video don't yet have release dates but have had footage teased for the first time. Those shows are returning favorites Invasion and Loot, both coming back for season 3, and new releases The Last Frontier and The Savant.

However, while we're getting excited for these nine shows to soon make their way to our watch lists this fall, it's clear to see that three highly anticipated Apple TV+ original series weren't included on the list of what's still to come in 2025: For All Mankind season 5, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, and Palm Royale season 2.

Filming for For All Mankind season 5 began in July 2024 and should have ended by now to lead to a potential premiere date by the end of 2025. But the show's exclusion from the sizzle reel appears to confirm that the new season has been delayed to 2026. Additionally, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 only wrapped production a few months ago, which makes its exclusion reasonable.

While those two shows require extensive post-production work as high-concept series, Palm Royale season 2 isn't a big budget sci-fi romp and still didn't make it on the list. Apple TV+ previously announced in October 2024 that filming had begun on the follow-up season. According to IMDb, production wrapped in May 2025, obviously making a release by the end of the year a tight squeeze.

We'll have to keep waiting for more details on when For All Mankind season 5, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, and Palm Royale season 2 will be released on Apple TV+. That's something to look forward to! Additionally, we still have release dates for Invasion season 3 and Loot season 3 coming soon. Apple TV+ teased there will be "new releases every week," so there could still be a few fun surprises in store for the months ahead in 2025.