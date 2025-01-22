Love Is Blind is renewed as the series celebrates 5 years (how many more seasons?)

It is not the end for Love Is Blind. As the show continues to prove that love can work without seeing people first, Netflix has decided that more seasons are in order.

It’s hard to believe that Love Is Blind debuted five years ago. The first couple of seasons were on the quieter side when it came to drama. The focus was purely on finding love. While there were a couple of questionable people, there was a lot of focus on the positives of the experiment.

In recent years, we’ve had a lot more drama. I don’t think anything can top the drama of season 6, but I’m sure the upcoming season will attempt it. Love Is Blind season 8 will debut on Valentine’s Day!

Love Is Blind is renewed for two more seasons

There is some great news as we celebrate five years of the series, though. Netflix has decided to renew Love Is Blind not just for one, but for two more seasons! This will take the series through to season 10.

There is no information on the locations for the next seasons. While Love Is Blind season 8 will take us to Minneapolis, Minnesota, previous seasons have taken us to Washington, DC, Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas, Texas, to name a few locations.

There are plenty of cities and states that the show hasn’t been to yet. So far, Texas has been visited twice: Dallas and Houston, so we could see the series head back to a state that it’s already been to. Or it could be time to find love in other locations.

Love Is Blind season 8 teaser takes a look back at the seasons

While announcing the renewals, Netflix also shared a teaser for the upcoming season. Not only did it focus on season 8—and who had already seen someone before those doors opened at the reveal?—it also gave us a look back at some of the more memorable moments.

We got to see some of the I Dos again and some of the most memorable rejections. There were some great proposals, and then some excellent comebacks when it came to breakups and real personalities coming out.

We’re all ready for more drama. And that’s what we’re getting for some time!

Love Is Blind season 8 premieres on Valentine’s Day 2025 on Netflix.