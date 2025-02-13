Love is Blind season 8 release time on Netflix, schedule, location, cast Instagrams, and more

It's about that time again for another season of Love is Blind on Netflix! It's been a long wait for Love is Blind season 8 since season 7 premiered on Oct. 2, 2024. That season, which was set in the Washington D.C. area, ran for several weeks on Netflix before its finale and reunion.

The remaining episodes are spread out over the next three weeks

Well, this Valentine's Day, you get to watch Love is Blind season 8 on Netflix. We shared everything fans need to know about the new season, including the release time, full cast list, location, and more!

Love is Blind season 8 release schedule

Love is Bind season 8 premieres on Friday, Feb. 14, at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. The first six episodes -- yes, you read that correctly -- will be available to stream on Netflix at that time, so we know fans are going to be binge-watching this series. Then, the new episodes will be released weekly on Netflix on Fridays throughout the season.

Here's the full season 8 release schedule:

Episodes Release date Episodes 1-6 Friday, Feb. 14 Episodes 7-9 Friday, Feb. 21 Episodes 10 & 11 Friday, Feb. 28 Episode 12 (season finale) Friday, March 7

We still haven't heard when the Love is Blind season 8 reunion will be released, but there's a good chance it will be the weekend following the finale, so either Sunday, March 9, or Sunday, March 16. We'll share the reunion date when we find out.

Love is Blind is the perfect late-night Netflix show. It's high stakes for the contestants and couples, but it's low stakes for viewers. If you stay up late, you can easily watch a few episodes before turning in. I don't know if we have some fans staying up until 6 a.m. PT to watch the new season, but we'll see!

Love is Blind season 8 cast

Before the premiere of Love is Blind season 8, Netflix revealed the full cast of the new season. We shared that cast list in the table below. You can also click on each cast member's name in the table and pay a visit to their Instagram or social media profile. You can get to know these contestants before the season premieres.

Obviously, we won't get to know many of these contestants. The show only follows a select number of couples after they leave the pods. We'll find out who those contestants are soon!

Just in case you forgot how the series works. We have you covered! We're going to watch all of these people date each other in the pods. If they get engaged to each other, there is a reveal and then they go on a little vacation to somewhere honeymoon-ish before returning to their lives in Minnepolis. The kicker is that they live together in apartments for a few weeks to simulate real life before they say get married or break up at the altar.

The first batch of episodes usually end when the contestants are done dating in the pods.

Love is Blind season 8 is set in Minneapolis

We also know that, and have for at least a year, that Love is Blind season 8 is set in and includes contestants from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This is the first time Love is Blind has visited the Midwest since the second season of the series, which was set in Chicago. This season definitely reminds me of that season in a lot of ways. Most of the contestants are from the Greater Minneapolis area, and the city definitely plays a part in this season in multiple ways. Minneapolis, I believe, is one of the smaller metro areas for a season of Love is Blind, so it sure seems like some of these people could know each other or have some connections

Here's the list of locations for each season of Love is Blind so far:

Love is Blind seasons Location Season 1 Atlanta, Georgia Season 2 Chicago, Illinois Season 3 Dallas, Texas Season 4 Seattle, Washington Season 5 Houston, Texas Season 6 Charlotte, North Carolina Season 7 Washington, D.C. Season 8 Minneapolis, Minnesota

Love is Blind season 8 trailer

On Jan. 28, Netflix dropped the first official trailer for Love is Blind season 8. You can definitely start to piece together who is moving on in couples and who might be going home if you really want to study the cast and do a compare/contrast with the trailer. But, hey, you can also just sit back, relax, and watch the new episodes soon!

The main question from this trailer is: Is there a stalker in Love is Blind season 8? That's what it sounds like based on the opening line of the trailer.

One of the women says, "I believe he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall." YIKES!

Netflix also shared the synopsis for the new season, as well, in a press release shared with the Show Snob team.

The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Watch new episodes of Love is Blind season 8 on Fridays on Netflix for the next month!