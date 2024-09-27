6 great shows like Love is Blind
By Sandy C.
Love is Blind on Netflix is one of today's most popular reality TV shows. It features an engaging, unique concept, a diverse cast, and, most importantly, it is full of drama. If you’re searching for more shows like it, we’ve got several to recommend.
Here at Show Snob, our priority is elite TV. We’re talking House of the Dragon, Severance, The Bear, and the like. Shows that can’t be background TV because they require your full attention. However, as much as we love these types of series, we also have a strong guilty pleasure of junk food TV, aka reality TV. If you agree with us, you’ve come to the right place!
Whether you want more drama or simply need a new reality series to watch while you wait for another season of Love is Blind, here are six more shows to watch.
At the top of our list, we have Love Island USA. If you are not already watching Love Island, you are missing out, my friend! But let me be clear, not all Love Island USA seasons are the same, just like not all seasons of Love is Blind are equally entertaining. If you’re new to Love Island USA, I suggest you skip all of the seasons and watch the latest one only, which is season 6. It’s by far the best, juiciest, most drama-packed season of them all. Trust me, you won’t regret it. And if you do love it, feel free to watch the other seasons!
Do you like what you see? There’s more where that came from as Peacock has renewed the reality show for a seventh season. Hopefully, production took notes to give us a season that is just as great as season 6. Love Island UK (or simply Love Island) is another fun reality series to watch and the original the USA spin-off is from. Stream both Peacock!
Also streaming on Peacock, there’s the recently released Love Undercover, which sees a group of elite international soccer stars coming to the United States hoping to find love. They are rich and famous in their countries, but not as popular in the states. But this is good! It’s what the athletes want – to find a woman who is genuine and not in it for the money or fame.
Now, longtime viewers of Love is Blind, know that not everyone who participates is in it for long-term love, much less marriage. A lot of the cast are there seeking fame, which is why we don’t feel bad about recommending you also check out Too Hot to Handle or Perfect Match (both streaming on Netflix).
Which of these great shows like Love is Blind will you be watching? Are you already a fan of any on the list?